Black Ops Cold War leak claims fan-favorite scorestreaks will return

Brand new Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War leaks claim that a number of fan favorite scorestreaks are set to return in Treyarch's upcoming FPS instalment.

Details surrounding Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War are rapidly piling up, but a number of aspects remain unclear, including an exhaustive list of scorestreaks.

Advertisement

Treyarch have already confirmed an overhaul to the system by which scorestreaks will be earned, as well as the reversion to scorestreaks, rather than killstreaks. Some of the confirmed scorestreaks will be familiar to Call of Duty veterans, like the Spy Plane and Chopper Gunner.

However, a number of scorestreaks remain unconfirmed, but have been uncovered by reputable CoD leaker 'TheMW2Ghost'. On September 13, the leaker claimed that multiple other scorestreaks have been seen in various builds of the game, a lot of which will be familiar to CoD fans.

Advertisement

Among these that have been spotted are a Minigun, Radar Jammer, Flamethrower and Sniper's Nest.

A counter Spy Plane was a near-guaranteed inclusion, but a Flamethrower has featured as a specialist weapon – not a scorestreak – in Treyarch's last couple of games. This does, though, fit with other leaks that claims some specialist weapons will be returning as streaks in the 2020 title.

Some Scorestreaks that have been seen behind closed doors for #BlackOpsColdWar Minigun

Radar Jammer (counter spy-plane)

Flamethrower

Snipers Nest (could be called something else now) — MW2 OG (@TheMW2Ghost) September 13, 2020

A dog (or pack of) "should be" in the game's final build but, perhaps most notably, the leaker stated that there is an 'Advanced Spy Plane' streak.

Advertisement

Advanced UAVs have featured in a few Call of Duty titles, but Treyarch's Blackbird or Orbital VSAT has gone down as one of the strongest streaks in the series' history.

It could not be shot down before Black Ops III, but offers a constantly updating arrow for the location of each enemy. As far as non lethal streaks go, they are as good as the CoD series has ever had.

Both should be there too. 'Advanced Spy Plane' i forgot to add. And we've heard Dogs should be there, but it might only be 1 dog instead of a pack — MW2 OG (@TheMW2Ghost) September 13, 2020

The form it will take in Black Ops Cold War remains unclear, but we'll continue to update you as more information becomes clear.

Advertisement

It's also important to remember that these leaks are not yet confirmed, and a lot can change in the late stages of a video game's development process.