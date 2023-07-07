EU CDL legend Zer0 announces Call of Duty retirement

After nearly 10 years in the professional Call of Duty scene, Trei “Zer0” Morris has decided to hang up his controller ahead of the 2024 CDL season.

Amid a hectic 2024 CDL rostermania, a few iconic figures have decided to walk into the sunset. Multiple-time Call of Duty champion and 2022 world champion Sam ‘Octane’ Larew announced his retirement in June. And now, Zer0 has also decided to move on from professional Call of Duty.

In 2015 Zer0 participated in the inaugural Call of Duty World League season under Team Infused and has been in and around the mix ever since. The standout sniper was named the 2017 CWL Global Pro League Stage 1 Playoffs MVP. Zer0 placed third at the 2019 CWL League Finals with FaZe and finished his career with two tournament wins.

During the CDL era, Zer0 played with New York in the 2020 season and had two different stints with the London Royal Ravens.

Zer0 retires from the CDL after memorable Call of Duty run

On July 7, Zer0 announced he is retiring from professional Call of Duty.

“This has been my life for nearly 10 years now, competing at the highest level, and I’ve loved every bit of it, from being a sweaty ps3 kid to becoming one of the first EU players to win an Event on NA soil and becoming MVP whilst doing that, to everyone that has supported me throughout my time competing I love you but its time for Coach Cartier to come out to play.”

Zer0 didn’t rule out a potential Coach/GM CDL position in the future. He suggested that any CDL teams can reach out if they are interested.

Call of Duty community members showed Zer0 love for everything he provided the scene.

OpTic Methodz responded: “It was an absolute pleasure growing up competing against each other. No doubt in my mind that you’ll find your way, my boy. Fat Tony x Cartier soon.”

Former Minnesota Rokkr ‘Attach‘ added: “My brudda Trei, I can’t thank you enough for letting me borrow the Gucci jacket. Legendary shit. Best of luck with coaching and I’ll be seeing you at events.”

Gismo played with Zer0 for one season on the London Royal Ravens and had kind words for the fellow EU player. “It was a pleasure to play with you, and thanks for helping me in/out of the game. Truly are one of the good guys in the scene, rooting for you, buddy, love you.”

For more, make sure to check out the rest of our 2024 CDL offseason coverage.