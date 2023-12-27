CoD legend Formal says he would consider coming out of retirement

Call of Duty world champion and gold medal winner Formal says he would consider coming out of retirement under the right conditions.

Formal played CoD for nearly a decade, most of which was spent playing on OpTic Gaming. He was considered one of the ‘OpTic Dynasty’ members alongside big names like Crimsix, Scump, and Karma.

He won his first and only CoD world championship while on OpTic Gaming but decided to leave the scene in 2021 after two rough years of playing online. Shortly after leaving CoD, Formal announced he would be making the switch to Halo.

Article continues after ad

OpTic Gaming made it into Halo Infinite’s franchise league during its first year and signed Formal as head of the team. Since joining in 2022, Formal has won three Majors and one world championship with the organization.

Article continues after ad

After his success, Formal claims that he would entertain the idea of returning to competitive CoD.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Dexerto/Activision

Formal’s return to CoD would be with the ‘right team and game’

While watching CoD gameplay footage on his stream, one of Formal’s viewers asked him if he would ever consider coming out of retirement. Something that Formal says that he would consider if the stars aligned.

Article continues after ad

“Maybe,” said Formal. “I guess you could never say never. It would have to take a lot for me personally to unretire to go back to CoD. It would have to be a really good CoD, a good team, and I would have to be in the right headspace.”

Article continues after ad

The Halo Championship Series is currently in its off-season, with plans to return in the new year. OpTic Gaming still has the current version of their roster with Formal at the helm.

Article continues after ad

At the time of writing this article OpTic Gaming nor Formal have announced any roster change plans. After ending the year with a win at the Fort Worth Major, Formal and OpTic will look for another successful season in 2024.