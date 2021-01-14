Dr Disrespect’s CR-56 AMAX Warzone loadout could replace the DMR

The nerfs to the DMR-14 have certainly shaken the Warzone meta up with the CR-56 AMAX seemingly picking up the mantle as one of the strongest weapons in the game. Of course, if you’re looking for an AMAX loadout, there’s no better blueprint to follow than that of the two-time himself.

With the DMR-14 receiving a heavy amount of nerfs, Warzone players are looking for a new weapon that can help them dominate their games. By the looks of it, the meta is shifting towards the AMAX assault rifle with a specific set of attachments that make it a deadly weapon at medium range.

The gun absolutely melts enemies and will certainly be an incredibly effective weapon in your Warzone games. A number of streamers have been giving the gun a try, including the two-time himself, Dr Disrespect. Luckily for us, he’s shown us exactly what attachments he runs on his AMAX so we can create the perfect loadout.

Dr Disrespect’s deadly CR-56 AMAX loadout

On his January 14 stream, Dr Disrespect revealed his AMAX loadout and it’s fair to say it packs a punch.

If you’re looking for a fresh assault rifle option to replace the DMR, then this setup might be exactly what you’re looking for. Here’s how Doc kits out his AMAX to get the most out of the weapon:

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: XRK Zodiac S440

XRK Zodiac S440 Optic: Solozero Optics Mini Ref

Solozero Optics Mini Ref Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Ammunition: 45 Round Mag

For starters, the Monolithic Suppressor is the go-to attachment for any Modern Warfare weapon as the damage range it provides is unmatched. Following this, the XRK Zodiac S440 barrel provides damage range, bullet velocity, and recoil control, so you can consistently land shots on your opponent.

Next, Doc runs the Commando Foregrip for additional recoil control and the 45 Round Mag so he never runs out of ammo in a gunfight.

Read More: Best FFAR 1 loadout for Warzone

Now, perhaps the most significant choice of Doc’s compared to most of the meta AMAX loadouts is the Solozero Optics Mini Ref. It appears Doc runs this optic so the weapon performs better in short-range gunfights. However, if you’re looking for a longer range scope, you can always equip the VLK 3.0x Optic as a secondary option.

That rounds off Doc’s custom AMAX loadout for Warzone. Hopefully, this has given you a weapon that can help you dominate your Warzone games and take on any enemies still using a DMR.

Fingers crossed the recent shake-ups in the meta mean we can see some weapon diversity in Warzone again, not just DMR’s and MAC-10’s.