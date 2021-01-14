Logo
Call of Duty

Dr Disrespect’s CR-56 AMAX Warzone loadout could replace the DMR

Published: 14/Jan/2021 18:06

by Alex Garton
Doc's AMAX Warzone loadout
YouTube: DrDisrespect/Infinity Ward/Activision

Share

Dr Disrespect Warzone Warzone Season 1

The nerfs to the DMR-14 have certainly shaken the Warzone meta up with the CR-56 AMAX seemingly picking up the mantle as one of the strongest weapons in the game. Of course, if you’re looking for an AMAX loadout, there’s no better blueprint to follow than that of the two-time himself.

With the DMR-14 receiving a heavy amount of nerfs, Warzone players are looking for a new weapon that can help them dominate their games. By the looks of it, the meta is shifting towards the AMAX assault rifle with a specific set of attachments that make it a deadly weapon at medium range.

The gun absolutely melts enemies and will certainly be an incredibly effective weapon in your Warzone games. A number of streamers have been giving the gun a try, including the two-time himself, Dr Disrespect. Luckily for us, he’s shown us exactly what attachments he runs on his AMAX so we can create the perfect loadout.

AMAX assault rifle
Treyarch/Activision
The AMAX is currently one of the most powerful weapons in the game.

Dr Disrespect’s deadly CR-56 AMAX loadout

On his January 14 stream, Dr Disrespect revealed his AMAX loadout and it’s fair to say it packs a punch.

If you’re looking for a fresh assault rifle option to replace the DMR, then this setup might be exactly what you’re looking for. Here’s how Doc kits out his AMAX to get the most out of the weapon:

  • Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
  • Barrel: XRK Zodiac S440
  • Optic: Solozero Optics Mini Ref
  • Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip
  • Ammunition: 45 Round Mag

For starters, the Monolithic Suppressor is the go-to attachment for any Modern Warfare weapon as the damage range it provides is unmatched. Following this, the XRK Zodiac S440 barrel provides damage range, bullet velocity, and recoil control, so you can consistently land shots on your opponent.

Next, Doc runs the Commando Foregrip for additional recoil control and the 45 Round Mag so he never runs out of ammo in a gunfight.

Now, perhaps the most significant choice of Doc’s compared to most of the meta AMAX loadouts is the Solozero Optics Mini Ref. It appears Doc runs this optic so the weapon performs better in short-range gunfights. However, if you’re looking for a longer range scope, you can always equip the VLK 3.0x Optic as a secondary option.

That rounds off Doc’s custom AMAX loadout for Warzone. Hopefully, this has given you a weapon that can help you dominate your Warzone games and take on any enemies still using a DMR.

Fingers crossed the recent shake-ups in the meta mean we can see some weapon diversity in Warzone again, not just DMR’s and MAC-10’s.

Call of Duty

Best AMAX loadouts for Warzone & Modern Warfare: Classes, Attachments

Published: 14/Jan/2021 17:38 Updated: 14/Jan/2021 17:49

by James Busby
Infinity/Ward Dexerto

Share

Warzone Warzone Season 1

The CR-56 AMAX is a great AR to utilize in Warzone Season 1. Here, we break down two of the strongest AMAX loadouts you should be using in Warzone and Modern Warfare. 

While the DMR has proved popular in Warzone Season 1, the recent nerfs have enabled other guns to shine. One gun that has entered the current meta spotlight is that of the CR-56 AMAX.  Previously known as the Galil, this devastating AR has begun to rival the popular DMR and FFAR 1 loadouts. 

The CR-56 AMAX offers great damage range and precision, allowing players to kill targets in a matter of seconds. As a result, this deadly assault rifle has become popular for those that want to wrack up high kill count games. In order to help you get the most out of the CR-56 AMAX, we’ve put together two loadouts that you can use to gain a competitive edge. 

Best Warzone AMAX loadout

AMAX Warzone loadout
Activision
Boost your ranged damage with these CR-56 AMAX attachments.
  • Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
  • Barrel: XRK Zodiac S440
  • Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic
  • Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip
  • Ammunition: 45 Round Mags

Unlike Modern Warfare’s standard multiplayer maps, the vast frozen landscapes of Verdansk require players to test their medium to long-range shooting. While the initial dash for loot results in plenty of close-quarters firefights, you’ll also need a weapon that can effectively deliver lethal rounds at a distance should you wish to keep your enemies at bay. 

First up is the Monolithic Suppressor and XRK Zodiac S440. These two attachments drastically increase your effective damage range, reduce the CR-56 AMAX’s recoil, and speed up its bullet travel time. While these attachments may increase your ADS speed, we think this loss is worth it, especially when you need to land those all-important ranged head and body shots. 

The VLK 3.0x Optic is great for a higher zoom level, giving you a greater edge when attacking from a distance, at a slight sacrifice of ADS speed.

CR-56 AMAX in Modern Warfare.
Activision
The CR-56 AMAX is seeing a rise in popularity.

The Commando Foregrip keeps the gun stable when aiming down sights and firing, while the XRK CR-56 Stippled Wrap greatly decreases your overall ADS time and sprint to fire speed. Not only will these attachments help keep your shots on target, they will also give you the ADS speed needed to be competitive in close-quarter fights.  

Lastly, the 45 Round Mags supply players with more than enough bullets to shred through even the most well-armored of foes. Having the extra rounds will also keep you from needing to reload every second, so if you wish to avoid any frustrating deaths, then make sure you equip this attachment. 

Best CR-56 AMAX loadout for Modern Warfare multiplayer

CR-56 AMAX loadout
Activision
This CR-56 AMAX loadout will net you plenty of kills.
  • Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
  • Barrel: XRK Zodiac S440
  • Stock: CR-56 EXO
  • Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip
  • Ammunition: 45 Round Mags

Modern Warfare’s standard multiplayer favors close to medium range firefights, so this loadout is all about buffing the CR-56 AMAX’s ADS speed and lowering the gun’s recoil. 

The CR-56 EXO stock drastically lowers the CR-56 AMAX’s ADS speed while increasing your ADS strafe, allowing you to quickly deliver a highly accurate spray of bullets in just a blink of an eye. While this attachment won’t stop you from falling prey to the popular MP5 and Fennec loadouts, it will increase your odds of survival when encountering the SMGs. 

The XRK Zodiac S440, Commando Foregrip, and 45 Round Mags are the three most optimal attachments here, so make sure you build around these for a new loadout.

If you want to try out some different weapons in Warzone, then check out our best Warzone weapons to replace the DMR guide.