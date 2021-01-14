Best AMAX loadouts for Warzone & Modern Warfare: Classes, Attachments

The CR-56 AMAX is a great AR to utilize in Warzone Season 1. Here, we break down two of the strongest AMAX loadouts you should be using in Warzone and Modern Warfare.

While the DMR has proved popular in Warzone Season 1, the recent nerfs have enabled other guns to shine. One gun that has entered the current meta spotlight is that of the CR-56 AMAX. Previously known as the Galil, this devastating AR has begun to rival the popular DMR and FFAR 1 loadouts.

The CR-56 AMAX offers great damage range and precision, allowing players to kill targets in a matter of seconds. As a result, this deadly assault rifle has become popular for those that want to wrack up high kill count games. In order to help you get the most out of the CR-56 AMAX, we’ve put together two loadouts that you can use to gain a competitive edge.

Best Warzone AMAX loadout

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: XRK Zodiac S440

XRK Zodiac S440 Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic

VLK 3.0x Optic Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Ammunition: 45 Round Mags

Unlike Modern Warfare’s standard multiplayer maps, the vast frozen landscapes of Verdansk require players to test their medium to long-range shooting. While the initial dash for loot results in plenty of close-quarters firefights, you’ll also need a weapon that can effectively deliver lethal rounds at a distance should you wish to keep your enemies at bay.

First up is the Monolithic Suppressor and XRK Zodiac S440. These two attachments drastically increase your effective damage range, reduce the CR-56 AMAX’s recoil, and speed up its bullet travel time. While these attachments may increase your ADS speed, we think this loss is worth it, especially when you need to land those all-important ranged head and body shots.

Read More: Best Warzone FFAR 1 loadout

The VLK 3.0x Optic is great for a higher zoom level, giving you a greater edge when attacking from a distance, at a slight sacrifice of ADS speed.

The Commando Foregrip keeps the gun stable when aiming down sights and firing, while the XRK CR-56 Stippled Wrap greatly decreases your overall ADS time and sprint to fire speed. Not only will these attachments help keep your shots on target, they will also give you the ADS speed needed to be competitive in close-quarter fights.

Lastly, the 45 Round Mags supply players with more than enough bullets to shred through even the most well-armored of foes. Having the extra rounds will also keep you from needing to reload every second, so if you wish to avoid any frustrating deaths, then make sure you equip this attachment.

Best CR-56 AMAX loadout for Modern Warfare multiplayer

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: XRK Zodiac S440

XRK Zodiac S440 Stock: CR-56 EXO

CR-56 EXO Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Ammunition: 45 Round Mags

Modern Warfare’s standard multiplayer favors close to medium range firefights, so this loadout is all about buffing the CR-56 AMAX’s ADS speed and lowering the gun’s recoil.

Read More: Warzone glitch allows players to shoot after being downed

The CR-56 EXO stock drastically lowers the CR-56 AMAX’s ADS speed while increasing your ADS strafe, allowing you to quickly deliver a highly accurate spray of bullets in just a blink of an eye. While this attachment won’t stop you from falling prey to the popular MP5 and Fennec loadouts, it will increase your odds of survival when encountering the SMGs.

The XRK Zodiac S440, Commando Foregrip, and 45 Round Mags are the three most optimal attachments here, so make sure you build around these for a new loadout.

If you want to try out some different weapons in Warzone, then check out our best Warzone weapons to replace the DMR guide.