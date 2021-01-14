Logo
Best AMAX loadouts for Warzone & Modern Warfare: Classes, Attachments

Published: 14/Jan/2021 17:38 Updated: 14/Jan/2021 19:48

by James Busby
The CR-56 AMAX is a great AR to utilize in Warzone Season 1. Here, we break down two of the strongest AMAX loadouts you should be using in Warzone and Modern Warfare. 

While the DMR has proved popular in Warzone Season 1, the recent nerfs have enabled other guns to shine. One gun that has entered the current meta spotlight is that of the CR-56 AMAX.  Previously known as the Galil, this devastating AR has begun to rival the popular DMR and FFAR 1 loadouts. 

The CR-56 AMAX offers great damage range and precision, allowing players to kill targets in a matter of seconds. As a result, this deadly assault rifle has become popular for those that want to wrack up high kill count games. In order to help you get the most out of the CR-56 AMAX, we’ve put together two loadouts that you can use to gain a competitive edge. 

Best Warzone AMAX loadout

AMAX Warzone loadout
Boost your ranged damage with these CR-56 AMAX attachments.
  • Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
  • Barrel: XRK Zodiac S440
  • Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic
  • Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip
  • Ammunition: 45 Round Mags

Unlike Modern Warfare’s standard multiplayer maps, the vast frozen landscapes of Verdansk require players to test their medium to long-range shooting. While the initial dash for loot results in plenty of close-quarters firefights, you’ll also need a weapon that can effectively deliver lethal rounds at a distance should you wish to keep your enemies at bay. 

First up is the Monolithic Suppressor and XRK Zodiac S440. These two attachments drastically increase your effective damage range, reduce the CR-56 AMAX’s recoil, and speed up its bullet travel time. While these attachments may increase your ADS speed, we think this loss is worth it, especially when you need to land those all-important ranged head and body shots. 

The VLK 3.0x Optic is great for a higher zoom level, giving you a greater edge when attacking from a distance, at a slight sacrifice of ADS speed.

CR-56 AMAX in Modern Warfare.
The CR-56 AMAX is seeing a rise in popularity.

The Commando Foregrip keeps the gun stable when aiming down sights and firing, while the XRK CR-56 Stippled Wrap greatly decreases your overall ADS time and sprint to fire speed. Not only will these attachments help keep your shots on target, they will also give you the ADS speed needed to be competitive in close-quarter fights.  

Lastly, the 45 Round Mags supply players with more than enough bullets to shred through even the most well-armored of foes. Having the extra rounds will also keep you from needing to reload every second, so if you wish to avoid any frustrating deaths, then make sure you equip this attachment. 

Best CR-56 AMAX loadout for Modern Warfare multiplayer

CR-56 AMAX loadout
This CR-56 AMAX loadout will net you plenty of kills.
  • Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
  • Barrel: XRK Zodiac S440
  • Stock: CR-56 EXO
  • Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip
  • Ammunition: 45 Round Mags

Modern Warfare’s standard multiplayer favors close to medium range firefights, so this loadout is all about buffing the CR-56 AMAX’s ADS speed and lowering the gun’s recoil. 

The CR-56 EXO stock drastically lowers the CR-56 AMAX’s ADS speed while increasing your ADS strafe, allowing you to quickly deliver a highly accurate spray of bullets in just a blink of an eye. While this attachment won’t stop you from falling prey to the popular MP5 and Fennec loadouts, it will increase your odds of survival when encountering the SMGs. 

The XRK Zodiac S440, Commando Foregrip, and 45 Round Mags are the three most optimal attachments here, so make sure you build around these for a new loadout.

If you want to try out some different weapons in Warzone, then check out our best Warzone weapons to replace the DMR guide.

Warzone & Black Ops Cold War Season 1 Reloaded patch notes & roadmap

Published: 14/Jan/2021 18:55 Updated: 14/Jan/2021 18:58

by Albert Petrosyan
With Season One nearing its midway point, Activision, Treyarch, and Raven Software have rolled out a massive midseason update with new content and changes for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. Here’s everything you need to know about what’s on its way.

Season 1 continues to chug along in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone; despite the numerous game-breaking exploits currently plaguing the battle royale, the new season has added tons of new content and some major changes to the game, as well as BOCW’s multiplayer and Zombies.

The good news is that more is finally here – as part of a trend that Infinity Ward started with Modern Warfare, there are now two major updates per season, one at the beginning and one towards the middle.

Below you can find everything there is to know about the S1 Reloaded update, including all of the confirmed additions, changes, as well as the release info.

Black Ops Cold War Season 1 Reloaded Roadmap

Season 1 Reloaded playlist update for Warzone & BOCW

  • Multiplayer
    • Dropkick
    • Sanatorium 24/7
    • Nuketown 24/7
    • Raid + Crossroads Strike 24/7
    • Gunfight Blueprints
    • Face Off (3v3)
    • Prop Hunt
  • Zombies
    • Cranked
    • Onslaught Raid (PS4/PS5)
  • Warzone
    • BR Quads, Trios, Duos
    • Buy Back Solos
    • Plunder Trios
    • Rebirth Island Mini Royale Solos
    • Rebirth Island Resurgence Quads

What’s new in Black Ops Cold War Season 1 Reloaded update?

Multiplayer

As far as multiplayer goes, Cold War has a brand new Fireteam map called Sanatorium, which is officially described as “a low-wooded hills area where your team will unearth the clandestine secrets of Project Golova,” containing “land, sea, and air vehicles.”

There’s a rumor going around that Sanatorium will be one of the various Fireteam maps that eventually gets used to piece together the next main Warzone map, although that remains to be seen.

Sanatorium map in Black Ops Cold War
The Sanatorium Fireteam map in Black Ops Cold War’s Season One midseason update.

There’s also a new 6v6 MP mode called Dropkick, which involves two teams battling it out for a briefcase that contains nuclear codes. The side to score 200 points first wins and gets to enjoy an “explosive ending.”

As for new weapons, while there wasn’t a new gun released, Treyarch did add a melee item called Wakizashi. The sword can be unlocked in both multiplayer and Warzone by executing two finishing moves while having the Combat Knife equipped in 10 different matches.

Last but not least, there’s some Double Weapon XP on its way as well, starting on Jan 15 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET and wrapping up on the 19th, at the same time.

Wakizashi sword in Black Ops Cold War
You can unlock the new Wakizashi sword in Black Ops Cold War by completing this challenge.

Zombies

Zombies fans, there’s good news for you as well! A new mode called Cranked has been released, where every kill resets the timer that determines how much longer you have until dying: “Spend too much time without a zombie takedown, and you’ll explode!”

The iconic Raid multiplayer map has been added to the PlayStation-exclusive Zombies Onslaught mode for PS4 and PS5 users, along with some fort of new intel for Dark Aether.

Of course, for those who don’t own BOCW, Activision is hosting a free Zombies access week from January 14-21, giving everyone a chance to try out Die Maschine, Cranked, and Onslaught (PS playuers only).

Cranked Zombies mode
A new Zombies mode called Cranked is included in Black Ops Cold War’s midseason update.

What’s new in Warzone Season 1 Reloaded update?

Unlike with Cold War, not actual new content has been formally announced for Warzone’s midseason patch, although the playlist update that accompanied it did shuffle around a lot of the available modes.

Of course, Warzone’s major update actually came the day prior – a January 13 weapons tuning patch implemented nerfs to some of the battle royale’s most overpowered weapons, including the DMR, Type 63, and dual-wield Diamattis.

call of duty warzone dmr 14 mac 10 diamattis type 63 nerfs
Will the DMR get nerfed again in Warzone’s Season One midseason update?

In other news, on Jan 15 – a day after the midseason update goes live, the Call of Duty League’s London Royal Ravens franchise will be hosting a $25,000 Warzone tournament starting at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET. For more information about this event, visit our ‘Ravenstorm’ event coverage hub.

Everything coming later on in Season 1 Reloaded

As revealed by the roadmap above, not only was a ton of new content added on January 14, but there will be more released between this update and the end Season 1, which is expected to be sometime around February 24.

In terms of multiplayer, the iconic Black Ops 2 train-station map, Express, is being remastered for the latest title and will be arriving February 4. Perhaps more importantly, the highly anticipated League Play is finally on its way, as Activision have confirmed it will be released “in-season,” meaning before Feb 24.

There will be a new Operator, Zeyna, coming Jan 21. Zeyna Ossou is a Senegal-born DGSE Mobility and Heavy WEapons specialist who will be packaged as part of a store bundle.

Zeyna Operator in Black Ops Cold War & Warzone
The new Operator, Zeyna, arrives in Black Ops Cold War & Warzone on January 21.

In terms of Zombies, a brand new map called Firebase Z has been unveiled:

“With the destruction of the WWII-era ‘Projekt Endstation’ site after investigating the otherworldly Dark Aether anomaly in Poland, Requiem now sets its focus on the latest Dark Aether outbreak site: Outpost 25, known by the code name ‘Firebase Z.'”

Firebase Z will be available on February 4, free on all platforms; more information about the map will be revealed as part of the 115 Day celebrations on Jan 15.

Firebase Z Zombies map
The next new Zombies map in Black Ops Cold War is called Firebase Z!

That wraps up everything there is to know about the BOCW & Warzone Season One Reloaded update; make sure to follow us on Twitter, @Dexertointel, for all the latest Call of Duty news, updates, guides, and more.