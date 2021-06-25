Do you really think Atlanta FaZe are unbeatable?

Curating the true potential of gaming and esports.
Something different for your inbox. No distractions, no bs. Told as it is, as an unfiltered, irreverent beer talk with friends. Give it a go, it’s free.
Published: 25/Jun/2021 17:23by Jacob Hale
Atlanta FaZe have now won three of the four CDL Majors in Call of Duty League’s 2021 season, and as a core have a ridiculous streak stretching through Modern Warfare and into Black Ops Cold War. So are they on the precipice of becoming a dynasty?
The Reverse Sweep team discusses how Arcitys, Simp, aBeZy & Cellium are just as formidable as the Complexity and OpTic dynasty teams.
Join Ian ‘Enable’ Wyatt, Jonathan ‘Pacman’ Tucker & Katie Bedford as they size up the most dominant CDL squad… and one of the best rosters in competitive COD history!
Discover more: Can these shocking changes save desperate CoD teams? CDL Preview Show
Advertisement
Something different for your inbox. No distractions, no bs. Told as it is, as an unfiltered, irreverent beer talk with friends. Give it a go, it’s free.