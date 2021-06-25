 Do you really think Atlanta FaZe are unbeatable? - Dexerto
Do you really think Atlanta FaZe are unbeatable?

Published: 25/Jun/2021 17:23

by Jacob Hale
YouTube: Dexerto Call of Duty

Atlanta FaZe have now won three of the four CDL Majors in Call of Duty League’s 2021 season, and as a core have a ridiculous streak stretching through Modern Warfare and into Black Ops Cold War. So are they on the precipice of becoming a dynasty?

The Reverse Sweep team discusses how Arcitys, Simp, aBeZy & Cellium are just as formidable as the Complexity and OpTic dynasty teams.

Join Ian ‘Enable’ Wyatt, Jonathan ‘Pacman’ Tucker & Katie Bedford as they size up the most dominant CDL squad… and one of the best rosters in competitive COD history!

