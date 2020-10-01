Dead Ops Arcade 3 teased for Black Ops Cold War Zombies

Activision has confirmed that Dead Ops Arcade, the fan-favorite top-down shooter featured in previous Black Ops games, will be making its return in Black Ops Cold War.

When most people think of Treyarch Zombies, they think of classic maps like Nacht der Untoten, Der Riese, Kino der Toten, and even newer maps like Der Eisendrache. All of these maps, and the normal mode in general, have classic first-person shooter gameplay alongside wave-based combat. That's just the Zombies experience as most people know it.

One lesser known aspect of the series, however, is called Dead Ops Arcade. While this mode uses the undead in the same way the normal mode does, it's certainly unique in terms of how it controls and how it plays. The problem is that, up until this point, it's only appeared in two games, so it's exposure is a bit limited.

That seems to be changing, however, as Treyarch has hinted that its upcoming game Black Ops Cold War will indeed include a sequel to Dead Ops Arcade, which excited longtime fans of the mode.

The company announced the news in their blog post talking about Black Ops Cold War's Zombies mode after its reveal earlier today. At the end of the post, fans can see a giant picture of a stylized beach, alongside a number "3", hinting that the mode will more than likely be called Dead Ops Arcade 3.

For those that don't know, Dead Ops Arcade appeared in both Black Ops 1 in 2010 and Black Ops 3 in 2015. Instead of traditional first-person shooter mechanics, the game instead played in a top-down, twin-stick shooter style, with players running around maps, killing zombies, collecting power-ups, and more.

The mode itself has gotten a ton of praise over the years, with the general consensus being that it brings a breath of fresh air to the franchise which is so obsessed with first-person shooter gameplay.

Unfortunately, we don't know anything more about the mode itself. There were no screenshots, no gameplay, and no other details released, just the teaser. Here's hoping we won't have to wait until release to hear more about it.