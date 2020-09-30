Black Ops Cold War to feature unified progression system

Activision and Treyarch have announced that Black Ops Cold War will feature a unified progression system across both the multiplayer portion of the game and the Zombies experience.

Progression is one of the most important systems in a Call of Duty game. How fast you earn new content - and more importantly, how you earn that content - is incredibly noteworthy, because it can help determine whether or not the game will ultimately be fun to play.

Progression in Black Ops Cold War is a subject that's been on fans' minds for a while now, with some people wondering if the famous Prestige system, which allows you to reset your rank in return for some rewards, will be returning to the game. While we don't have an answer to that yet, Treyarch did share one detail about the progression system earlier.

During the developer's Zombies mode reveal, Treyarch confirmed that Black Ops Cold War will feature a unified progression system across all modes in the game. This means that your level will be the same in both Multiplayer and Zombies.

The best part about this is that it also correlates with the game's battle pass system, so no matter what mode your playing, you'll be earning XP towards that stream of content, as well.

During Black Ops 4, players weren't able to earn XP for their battle pass (then called the Black Market Tier system) while playing Zombies, so this is a welcome addition for sure.

As previously mentioned, this is no where near an extensive breakdown of how full progression is going to work and, in some aspects, this raises even more questions.

For example, if progression is going to be the same across all modes, will it be slowed down so as in order to make the experience last longer?

These queries and more will surely be answered over the next few weeks so keep it locked to @DexertoIntel to find out when it happens.