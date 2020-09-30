Black Ops Cold War Zombies mode revealed: trailer, details, more

After weeks of anticipation, the Black Ops Cold War Zombies reveal is finally here and it looks insanely creepy. Here's everything you need to know.

Black Ops Cold War Zombies has been finally revealed and it's looking completely different from it's previous entries in the series. According to Treyarch, this new experience will bring a whole new set of characters alongside a completely original story, while still being faithful to what was previously established in Black Ops 4.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hT6SnyPugz4

The base map, called Die Maschine, will feature references to older Zombies maps in mutliple ways, including the inclusion of a version of Nacht der Untoten, the original map from World at War. In addition, perk machines, including the fan-favorite Juggernog, will also be coming back.

