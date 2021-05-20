Dallas Empire bench FeLo after CDL Stage 3 struggles - Dexerto

The reigning Call of Duty League champions, the Dallas Empire, have officially benched Tyler ‘FeLo’ Johnson after the team’s starting lineup continued to struggle with him added during CDL 2021’s Stage 3.

On April 22, the Empire shook the entire CDL to its core by benching one of the league’s renowned superstars: Cuyler ‘Huke’ Garland. In his place, Dallas called up FeLo, who had impressed for EastR in Challengers.

Despite shaking things up in the starting lineup, the Empire proceeded to go 2-4 in Stage 3 — including a disappointing finish during the Stage 3 Major. All four losses were sweeps, demonstrating that the player’s addition hadn’t plugged all Dallas holes.

Following rumors, the Empire announced on May 20 that FeLo will be moving back to a reserve role and that a new player will take his spot in the starting lineup. As of yet, there have been no indications as to who that player may be.

Dallas Empire starting lineup

Anthony ‘ Shotzzy ’ Cuevas

Indervir ‘iLLeY’ Dhaliwal

Ian ‘Crimsix’ Porter

N/A

At the moment, Dallas have yet to name a new starter. We will update this piece as soon as new information becomes available about future Empire roster changes.