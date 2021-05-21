Why FeLo was not the problem on Dallas Empire - Dexerto

Dallas Empire continue to struggle in the CDL and crashed out of the Stage 3 Major in T8. Losing in straight sweeps to Atlanta FaZe and OpTic Chicago, the defending champions have a lot of work to do to defend the throne.

On the Reverse Sweep CDL review show, Enable, Pacman and Katie discuss what exactly is going wrong for the 2020 world champions.

While FeLo will be the team’s scapegoat, something needs to seriously change in the Dallas Empire camp if they want to compete for championships again, but that could prove a tumultuous task.