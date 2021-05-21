CDL Stage 4 Groups & match schedule announced: FaZe, OpTic & Thieves in Group A - Dexerto

The Call of Duty League has revealed how Groups A and B are structured heading into Stage Four of the 2021 campaign, along with the full schedule of matches for all three weeks of Home Series group play events before the season’s first $500,000 Major on LAN.

The 2021 CDL season format features five different Stages; at the start of each, the 12 teams are separated into two groups and then play three weeks of regular league matches before battling it out in a $500,000 double-elimination Major tournament.

With Stage 3 wrapping up following Atlanta FaZe’s victory at the last Major, it’s time once again to shuffle Groups A and B and see which sides will be pit against each other in the upcoming weeks of group play.

CDL 2021 Stage 4: Groups A and B

The groups for Stage 4 were revealed on May 21:

This article is being updated with more information…