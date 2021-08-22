Breaking down CoD Champs craziest Hardpoint

The defending champs, Dallas Empire, and Toronto Ultra faced off for the final spot in the CDL Champs Grand Finals. These two teams delivered arguably the greatest Hardpoint of all-time. Dexerto’s Andrew ‘Enigma’ Campion breaks down the final two hills

The Empire found themselves down 1-2 in the series and down 200-239 in map 4. With a few clutch gunfights for Dallas and a whole lot of chaos, they were able to squeeze out a victory to push the series to game 5.

If you missed this crazy game, Reverse Sweep’s Enigma has you covered and shows just how Empire were able to take this insanely close map.

