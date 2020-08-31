Crimsix clarifies comment on Dallas Empire being his “best team ever”

Dallas Empire’s Ian ‘Crimsix’ Porter has explained why his current team is “the best he’s ever been on” after the team’s dominant CDL Championship run finished with him earning his third world championship ring on Sunday, August 30.

Throughout his tenure as a professional Call of Duty player, Crimsix has been a member of the two teams widely considered to be “dynasties” — the Complexity and Evil Geniuses team of 2012-2014, and then his OpTic Gaming squad from 2014-2019.

Advertisement

As the most successful player to ever grace the CoD esports scene, Crim has been on inarguably the greatest rosters of all time — but has now said that he believes his Champs-winning Empire side to be the best ever.

“Best team I’ve ever been on, no contest,” he said in a tweet posted shortly after the finals. “We couldn’t have done it without each other, and I’ve never in my entire career, played a tournament being this prepared.”

Advertisement

Best team I’ve ever been on, no contest. We couldn’t have done it without each other, and I’ve never in my entire career, played a tournament being this prepared. The maximum amount of effort was put in, from all 5 of us, and it showed. Fucking love and I’m so proud of these guys pic.twitter.com/SpLpts71pO — Empire C6 (@Crimsix) August 30, 2020

Naturally, the response caused a huge stir in the Call of Duty community. Having been on those dynasty teams in the past, and comparisons between the two causing enough division as is, Crim’s claim has now stoked the fires further.

Crimsix explains why Dallas Empire is his best team ever

While fans debated their beliefs on the OpTic team being better than both, or the Complexity/EG team being far superior, Crimsix decided to clarify why he believes his Dallas Empire side to be even better.

Read More: How much every Call of Duty League team earned in 2020 including Champs

“On coL, we were dominant to different level,” he said. “A new breed of players, but playing with Aches online takes a mental toll. OG [OpTic Gaming] team had enormous amounts of skill, but if we got out-skilled, we got exposed.”

Advertisement

Reddit got triggered by this. This isn’t cap. On coL, we were dominant to different level. A new breed of players, but playing with Aches online takes a mental toll. OG team had enormous amounts of skill, but if we got out skilled, we got exposed. (FaZe AW) My 2 cents. — Empire C6 (@Crimsix) August 31, 2020

Obviously, there’s an argument to be made in favor of all of Crimsix’s top teams over which one is the best. For now, Crimsix clearly opts for his current side, and it will be interesting to see whether they can maintain the same level of dominance and intensity in the 2021 CDL season on Black Ops Cold War.

With young players like Anthony ‘Shotzzy’ Cuevas-Castro and Indervir ‘iLLeY’ Dhaliwal still able to develop and grow as competitors, not to mention the perennial prodigy Cuyler ‘Huke’ Garland, we might have yet another dynasty on our hands — and then we can truly judge which Crimsix team is the greatest of all time.