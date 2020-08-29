How Clayster & Crimsix’s young guns fired Dallas Empire to CDL Championship Weekend

Dallas Empire is a team of two halves: veterans and young guns. Clayster & Crimsix are still performing at the very top after a decade, but they couldn't do it without the young talent around them.

On August 29 they’ll meet Atlanta FaZe for the seventh time this year. Only one team will be able to make it through to the Championship Grand Finals, however.

It won’t be an easy test for the Empire roster as FaZe have notoriously been one of their toughest rivals in 2020. Throughout the regular season, FaZe won five of six matchups against Empire. Most of which came in convincing fashion as their map count more than doubles that of Empire in head to head competition.

The absolute worst Empire can do from here is a third-place finish, should they fall to FaZe and then the winner of Huntsmen and Ravens. However, their path to the best of nine Championship finals and a chance to compete for 1.5 million dollars is just one series win away.