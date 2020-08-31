How much every Call of Duty League team earned in 2020 including Champs

The inaugural Call of Duty League season has just wrapped up with the Dallas Empire claiming the 2020 championship. But how do teams rank when it comes to total prize money earned from events throughout the year? Let’s break it all down.

The very first CDL season came boasting a massive $6 million prize pool in total. Across 13 individual Home Series events and the postseason rewards, teams were able to fight for more than ever before in a competitive Call of Duty year.

Advertisement

2020’s Championship Weekend alone featured a prize pool that more than doubled the year prior. While the Dallas Empire walked away with the lion’s share of the postseason payout, which teams made the most throughout the year as a whole?

With only the top four squads earning a payout at individual events, the takeaway from the lowest ranking teams might come as a shock. Here’s how much every CDL team earned throughout the 2020 season.

Advertisement

How much did each CDL team make in 2020?

Given just how significant the postseason prize pool was this year, it may come as no surprise that the top four highest-earning teams all finished among the top four at Champs. Thanks to their $1.5 million performance, Dallas Empire sits comfortably in the top spot having made $1,720,000 in total.

Both Dallas and Atlanta finished as the only two lineups to never drop out of the money. Throughout 2020, both placed in the top four at all nine events in which they competed, therefore making a minimum of $10,000 with each appearance.

On the opposite side of the spectrum, two teams finished among the top four at just a single event in the regular season. The Los Angeles Guerrillas and Seattle Surge came away with $10,000 for their efforts throughout the entire year. When split among all active players and coaching staff, these winnings amount to less than what Sam ‘Octane’ Larew was allegedly fined throughout the inaugural season.

Advertisement

Six teams finished without winning an event this year, though the London Royal Ravens came atop this specific pack. With a standout run through the playoffs, they cashed in $500,000 despite a regular season with only three of nine event finishes in the top four. Below is a breakdown of how much every team walked away with.

Team Total Winnings Champs Prize Pool Cut Regular Season Placements Dallas Empire $1,720,000 $1,500,000 First (4), Second (1), Top Four (4) Atlanta FaZe $1,140,000 $900,000 First (2), Second (5), Top Four (2) Chicago Huntsmen $760,000 $600,000 First (2), Second (1), Top Four (4) London Royal Ravens $500,000 $450,000 First (0), Second (1), Top Four (2) Toronto Ultra $370,000 $300,000 First (1), Second (0), Top Four (2) Florida Mutineers $365,000 $175,000 First (3), Second (1), Top Four (1) OpTic Gaming Los Angeles $360,000 $300,000 First (0), Second (1), Top Four (3) New York Subliners $255,000 $175,000 First (1), Second (0), Top Four (3) Minnesota ROKKR $170,000 $100,000 First (0), Second (2), Top Four (1) Paris Legion $140,000 $100,000 First (0), Second (1), Top Four (1) Los Angeles Guerrillas $10,000 - First (0), Second (0), Top Four (1) Seattle Surge $10,000 - First (0), Second (0), Top Four (1)

Nearly every team featured some form of player rotation throughout the year as substitutes were swapped in and out. So for these teams, the prizing cuts will be divided into smaller portions. For the most successful team of the year, however, Dallas retained the same starting five throughout every single event.

Read more: Black Ops Cold War multiplayer reveal date announced

Each player will individually be walking away with more than what some of the bottom teams earned collectively. For a full recap on results from Championship Weekend, be sure to catch up with our final placements.