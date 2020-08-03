CouRage's girlfriend trolls him with terrible Warzone loadout

CouRage's girlfriend hilariously trolled the ex-CoD caster with an absolutely terrible Warzone loadout, but the YouTube streamer actually performed far better than expected.

In terms of Warzone content creation, there are few names as big as Jack 'CouRage' Dunlop. The ex-Call of Duty caster turned his attention to full time content creation back in 2018, and the results have been wildly successful.

He now has over 2.5 million subscribers on the platform, regularly entertaining his followers with his gaming videos. August 2, was no different, as he allowed his girlfriend, Maddie, to choose his Warzone loadout.

The results, as you can imagine, were less than ideal for CouRage. His mischievous chat were falsely advising Maddie to pick the worst weapons and perks possible, seeing the streamer end up with a sniper and Riot Shield combination.

Fortunately for CouRage, despite the best efforts of his YouTube chat, the sniper he wound up with was the HDR, rather than the Dragunov or something completely unusable.

Unfortunately for CouRage, Maddie picked the Riot Shield as his secondary, leaving CouRage raging in the background.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=20aLpw4uzU0

"Oh my god! I'm f**king sick of you guys chat!" CouRage screams as Maddie is encouraged to pick the Riot Shield. He described the final loadout as "about as bad as it could have been."

The final loadout was a HDR sniper rifle, Riot Shield secondary, Molotov Cocktail and Gas Grenade.

Despite CouRage being in the unique position of his loadout getting worse upon calling in a Loadout Drop, he actually performed surprisingly well with Maddie's class. A host of enemies were taken down by his HDR flick, while the Riot Shield provided some cover when he found himself in an enemy line of fire.

He even teased doing a whole squad of loadouts created by girlfriends, where he would be playing with Symfuhny and Nadeshot. If this video is anything to go by, it could make for some seriously entertaining viewing.