How to download Modern Warfare & Warzone Season 5 early

Modern Warfare Season 5 is almost here, releasing on all platforms on August 5. Now, for the first time, you can actually download the game early, ready to play the moment it drops worldwide.

Modern Warfare and Warzone has been nothing short of a hit, with Modern Warfare being the most-bought CoD game of this generation and Warzone bringing together players and top streamers from all different titles, but the downloads have been a major sticking point for the community.

Large file sizes have made downloading the game problematic, especially for console players who often have to delete other games just to download the latest update — not to mention that this also means players have to wait a long time for the game to download, install and get going.

That might not be the issue any longer, though, as it appears Activision are letting players download the Season 5 update early, allowing them to get right into the action as soon as the new season starts.

Multiple players have reported that the #Warzone and #ModernWarfare Season 5 update is beginning to roll out early!



You could get the 36.18 GB download finished ahead of the official release date on August 5. pic.twitter.com/F5eKUz2U5P — DEXERTO Call of Duty #Warzone (@DexertoIntel) August 3, 2020

It’s unclear yet whether this is available on all platforms, but the option for players to preload the game on PS4 is popping up for users everywhere — so you might want to check if it’s rolled out in your direction yet.

Let’s take a look at how you can take advantage and make sure Season 5 is downloaded and ready to go as soon as you want to play.

How to preload Modern Warfare Season 5

Turn on your PS4. Hover over the Modern Warfare/Warzone game. Click Options > Check for Update. The PS4 system should find the update and pre-download it ready for August 4/5 (dependent on timezone/region). Head to your Downloads tab to double-check. Wait until the new season kicks off in your timezone and install it.

You can predownload the update that drops Aug 4th it says “installable on Aug 4th” pic.twitter.com/l04KEHOFuY — Chris 🧩 (@Parasite) August 3, 2020

Obviously, as the preload is rolling out, you might not be able to get it straight away. Some users already have the game ready to install, while others haven’t even been given the option yet — it’s unclear who is getting priority to download the update early.

As mentioned, we can’t verify whether this works on Xbox and PC, but if you have Version 1.24 on your platform — either installed or ready to download — you should be good to go.

The download itself is around 36GBs, which isn’t too bad considering we’ve seen it double that, if not more, in the past, but at least now you’ve got time to get the download done before it initially drops.