Modern Warfare dev teases weapon inspecting coming in Season 5

Joe Cecot, co-design director of multiplayer at Infinity Ward, has teased a highly anticipated weapon inspect animation coming to Modern Warfare with the start of Season 5.

Weapon inspecting has not been a staple of older Call of Duty games but has been incredibly popular since we saw it in both Modern Warfare Remastered and WWII.

Advertisement

There have been frequent demands across Modern Warfare's life cycle for the feature to be added and, while leaks have indicated it will be coming soon, we got our first official teaser from developers Infinity Ward.

On August 2, Joe Cecot, co-design director of multiplayer at Infinity Ward, who regularly responds to Modern Warfare players on Twitter, made a comment that many interpreted as a teaser for weapon inspecting.

Advertisement

One Modern Warfare user said: "Thanks for the content... let's see some intel for Season 5 now please."

Cecot obliged and responded: "Nicely done. I love to inspect these weapon challenges!" Needless to say, the bizarre wording of the tweet garnered a lot of attention, with many interpreting it as an official teaser for a weapon inspect animation.

Nicely done. I love to inspect these weapon challenges! — Joe Cecot (@JoeCecot) August 2, 2020

We've actually seen inspect animations for Modern Warfare leaked in the past, but many dismissed them as fake or unconfirmed.

Advertisement

One data miner, @DougDagnabbit, shared how the weapon inspect animation might look with the MP5 back in early July.

In terms of when we will see the animations drop in Modern Warfare, the start of Season 5 seems incredibly likely given the time of Cecot's teaser.

Season 5 will start on August 4, when the Season 4 battle pass expires. Players can expect a loot-filled train in Warzone, stadium to open and, now, weapon inspect animations.

Advertisement

Whatever else Infinity Ward have up their sleeves, we'll be the first to update you.