College CoD gets boost following eFuse acquisition

Esports tournament organizers and discovery platform eFuse have made their first-ever acquisition, bringing collegiate Call of Duty company College CoD under their wing.

Over the past couple of years, eFuse have evolved from a gaming-focused social platform to being a launchpad and discovery tool for amateur, semi-pro, and collegiate gamers through events and initiatives.

From providing job listings and scholarships to hosting events as part of their ‘eRena’ series, eFuse are aiming to bridge the gap between budding players and industry professionals.

Following the acquisition by eFuse, College CoD will have more resources than ever before. The collegiate Call of Duty esports league was previously run by volunteers but now have dedicated full-time staff and a legion of freelancers at their disposal.

Your pathway to collegiate esports and beyond is HERE 🚀 Welcome to the #eFusePipeline 🏆🎓 View the TOP 50 high school leaderboards at https://t.co/XeCQnSacSU pic.twitter.com/A8762v8oTx — eFuse.gg (@eFuse) June 15, 2021

Aligning with eFuse’s intentions to delve deep into collegiate esports, the acquisition of College CoD will result in greater prize pools, more participating teams and events, and, they hope, an increase in viewership.

The upcoming season of College CoD will have a guaranteed prize purse of $25,000 and will be bolstered by being integrated with their new parent company’s existing technology, platform, and audience.

This transaction is seen as a major aspect of the company’s push into collegiate esports, an area they see as a natural expansion of their business as they look to develop a stronger ‘path to pro’ through discoverability. They recently launched eFuse Pipeline, a ranking system for college-eligible players.

To end the Cold War season with a BANG, the @Mutineers teamed up with @CollegeCoD for a $1,000 16-team invitational, presented by @Zaxbys 👀 With a dominant performance, @esports_ottawa was crowned the CHAMPIONS 🏆 See the full recap here 👇https://t.co/GOFfqvS29F pic.twitter.com/cwiEg3DmBz — eFuse.gg (@eFuse) October 4, 2021

Starting their first season with 32 teams competing on Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 in 2018, College CoD now anticipate that 250 teams will participate in their 2022 season on upcoming title Call of Duty: Vanguard.

Looking into the future, eFuse are hoping to expand into high school esports and convert recreational teams into formal collegiate varsity competition.