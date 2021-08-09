Cold War Zombies players furious as year-old bug is still ruining games

Zombies players have voiced their frustration over the connection interrupted error that’s been affecting the mode since Cold War’s release.

Black Ops Cold War Season 5 is on the cusp of releasing and players are gearing up for the exciting update that’s set to drop on August 12.

With a brand new set of maps and an array of fresh weapons to level up and master, the community can’t wait to jump into all of the new content.

Despite this, not everybody in the Cold War player base is satisfied with the title’s gameplay experience, especially Zombies players. Since the mode’s release, a connection error bug has been ending matches for players on incredibly high-rounds.

Now, the community is calling out for a solution as Treyarch has not addressed or announced a fix for the error.

Zombies players frustrated over year-old connection error

A thread expressing frustration over the year-old connection error in Zombies has garnered nearly 2,000 upvotes on the Cold War subreddit.

Reddit user SettingIntentiuons explains the issues with the mode’s servers, voicing that the game pushes the players with the worst connection to be the host.

If this player leaves or their wifi goes down, the host will never migrate, forcing everyone in the party to be kicked out of a match.

“The issue is the absolutely terrible setup for Black Ops Cold War Zombies, such so that the host will never migrate if the host has an issue, while at the same time never allowing you to become host because you always join people with terrible connections”.

With the Zombies mode completely revolving around players reaching the highest round possible, it’s important the server system is reliable and stable.

Unfortunately, in its current state, players are becoming increasingly frustrated and are starting to lose hope that Treyarch will ever fix the issue.

We’ll have to wait and see if this thread gains the attention of the devs. However, considering the error is nearly a year old already, it doesn’t look like the problem will be fixed anytime soon.