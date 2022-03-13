CoD Vanguard players want massive overhaul to camo progression system

Call of Duty: Vanguard players are proposing that a new system is implemented into the Multiplayer that would vastly change the way that camos are earned for weapons.

Vanguard camos have had plenty of issues so far since the November 2021 release. From not unlocking properly to being unusable in Warzone, they have been a walking nightmare for some.

However, earning them has been relatively the same since the Black Ops 2 days. By completing a series of challenges, players can unlock new cosmetics for each gun.

But what if that changed? Fans have proposed that CoD changes the way people earn them and think a system from 2011 would work perfectly.

Advertisement

CoD players want different ways to earn camos

In a Reddit post by ‘DanHarkinz’ the user claims to be tired of needing to complete challenges with each weapon and wants one of two previous systems to make a return.

The first method that Dan would want to see comeback is the one used in Black Ops. This was a money system that also worked based on your prestige. Only those that reached at least prestige 14 could unlock gold, which was the best in the game.

Read More: Warzone players frustrated as another popular mode is removed

It also cost 50,000 of the in-game currency that you could earn through leveling up, completing contracts, and challenges. But if this isn’t ideal, then they provided another way.

Advertisement

In Modern Warfare 3, players unlocked the mastery gold camo for leveling up their gun to 31. You could earn weapon XP through challenges, but most importantly just by getting kills.

Redditors were behind this with one person saying, “you should be able to complete camo challenges by just naturally using the weapons.”

Whereas another person just put it bluntly, “it would be a better game.” Overall fans seemed in favor of having one of these methods come in to replace the current system or even serve as an alternative for the already existing challenge way.