All CDL 2022 rosters: Confirmed teams, leaks, and predictions

All eyes are now on the CDL’s 2022 season and the offseason is already well underway. We have you covered with all the leaks and predictions coming out of the league, as well as any confirmed roster moves.

The CDL offseason is firmly upon is and it is expected to be monumental. Entire rosters have been dropped, icons of the game are free agents, and some teams may not even exist in their current format come next season.

Here, we take a look at the confirmed rosters and biggest leaks coming out of the CDL. For a full list of official roster moves, check Dexerto’s Rostermania tracker.

Confirmed 2022 CDL rosters

As the off-season continues, expect the confirmed rosters to be filled out. For now, teams are still forming, so check out each team below for their expected lineups based on leaks and rumors so far.

CDL 2022 roster leaks & predictions

Note: All of these are speculative and not yet confirmed.

Atlanta FaZe roster

Predicted roster:

Arcitys

aBeZy

Simp

Cellium

There is no reason to expect FaZe to make many, if any, changes as they look to start on the foundations of a dynasty and defend their title in 2022. All four starters are contracted through next year and the only change may come from the bench if the Surge follow through on reported plans to buy out Sib.

Chicago OpTic roster

In all likelihood, Chicago won’t be Chicago come the 2022 season. With Envy rumored to buy out OpTic and create a Dallas/OpTic superteam, NRG will likely look to sell their league slot, currently held in Chicago. If the merger happens, Dallas will likely take control of OpTic’s remaining roster assets in Scump and Dashy, meaning whatever Chicago becomes could have a brand-new lineup.

One possible buyer for the Chicago slot could be RISE Nation, with CEO Rodger Saffold expressing a desire to bring back the org’s famous Call of Duty team during an appearance on the Bussin’ With The Boys podcast.

Dallas Empire roster

Predicted roster:

Shotzzy

iLLeY

Scump

Dashy

As mentioned above, Empire are likely to pick up the remains of Chicago’s roster when the rumored buyout of OpTic goes through. This could mean Dallas fields a terrifying team of Shotzzy, iLLeY, Scump, and Dashy in 2022.

Florida Mutineers roster

Predicted roster:

Skyz

Davpadie/Yeez

Owakening

Havok

The Mutineers will field largely the same roster as they did in 2021 with the exception of Neptune, who may be headed north to New York. To replace the breakout rookie, Florida are reportedly looking at Challengers star Davpadie. It will then be a question of whether Davpadie starts over 2021 sub Yeez. A move already confirmed for the Mutineers is that assistant coach Willett has been promoted to the role of head coach after the surprise release of Atura.

In one of the more shocking moves this off-season the @Mutineers have parted ways with Head Coach @RickyAtura Which CDL team should scoop him up for the 2022 season? pic.twitter.com/DdiplVwYwP — DEXERTO Call of Duty Esports News (@DexertoIntel) September 3, 2021

London Royal Ravens roster

Predicted roster:

Afro

Zer0

Nastie

Gismo

Royal Ravens dropped everyone except SMG Afro on August 29. Zer0 is expected to return after being cut by the team earlier in 2021. Nastie, who has been playing at challenger, is also expected to return to London after being cut in 2020. Nastie’s Atlas Lions teammate Gismo is also believed to be headed to the Royal Ravens.

Sources: Zer0, Nastie, and Gismo at top of London Royal Ravens’ wish list@DotEsports https://t.co/tlNdLES9Sb — CDL Intel (@INTELCallofDuty) September 3, 2021

Los Angeles Guerrillas roster

Confirmed roster:

SlasheR

Huke

Asim

Gunless

The Guerrillas have already confirmed their team for the season. They knew who they wanted, secured them, and announced their lineup on September 6.

Los Angeles Thieves roster

Predicted roster:

Drazah

Kenny

Octane

Envoy

For the Thieves, there are going to be a handful of changes after a number of significant cuts, though at least half the roster is all but confirmed after they retained Drazah and Kenny. Octane is reportedly re-joining Thieves, his org prior to Seattle. Free-agent Envoy is also rumored to be headed to LA.

Minnesota RØKKR roster

Predicted roster:

Priestahh

Attach

MajorManiak

Standy

The RØKKR are likely to be one of the few teams that retains their full roster from 2021. The only loss they are likely to face is 2021 sub Accuracy, who they released and is now linked with a move to Seattle according to leaked reports.

🚨 Minnesota @ROKKR officially say goodbye to Accuracy. pic.twitter.com/GZO2zyczaA — DEXERTO Call of Duty Esports News (@DexertoIntel) September 1, 2021

New York Subliners roster

Predicted roster:

Clayster

Crimsix

HyDra

Neptune

New York will reportedly reunite Clayster with AR partner Crimsix, with whom he won the 2020 world championship, as well as add SMG Neptune to bolster a new-look lineup for the Subliners. However, buyouts from Dallas and Florida respectively would be needed to secure the moves. AR Mack is reportedly being sold to Seattle, while SMG Asim has already joined Guerillas.

Toronto Ultra roster

Predicted roster:

Bance

Insight

Cammy

CleanX

Ultra is a team expected to stay together, despite rumors that CleanX could be viewing offers from other teams. While most of Toronto’s starters have a contract for 2022, substitute Methodz is reportedly exploring his options. However, if no offers materialize, Methodz will likely remain in Toronto.

No Zinni No Winni @Methodz announces he is an unrestricted free agent for the 2022 season. pic.twitter.com/nJZ33w2owU — DEXERTO Call of Duty Esports News (@DexertoIntel) August 29, 2021

Paris Legion roster

The Legion are another unknown at this point in time. They released their 2021 roster on August 27 and speculation continues to swirl about a potential slot buyout, with Cloud9 having been linked to a purchase. If the Legion remains in the CDL, they could look to EU and NA Challengers to revitalize the franchise.

And that’s that. The Legion have dropped their entire roster: – @skrapzg

– @Zaptius

– @Temp

– @UAquaa Four more players enter the F/A market and Paris join Seattle as teams with zero players signed for 2022 👀 pic.twitter.com/kpX2KusXQm — DEXERTO Call of Duty Esports News (@DexertoIntel) August 27, 2021

Seattle Surge roster

Predicted roster:

Accuracy

Mack

Sib

Pred

The Surge cleaned house on August 21 after back-to-back bottom-four finishes. As previously mentioned, reports suggest that New York will be sending Mack to Seattle. Reportedly joining him in the Emerald City are FaZe’s 2021 substitute Sib, and current Australian Challengers player Pred, as well as 2021 RØKKR sub Accuracy for some veteran leadership.

We will update this article with confirmed roster moves ahead of the start of the new season. In the meantime, check out our Rostermania hub for full details on all the moves as they happen.