CoD players on PC claim mouse aim is broken in Modern Warfare 3 beta

Aiming with a mouse in FPS games is typically viewed as the more accurate way to play, when compared to the toggle of a controller, but PC players in the MW3 beta are complaining that something is not right.

The MW3 beta has opened up to players on PC now, after being PlayStation exclusive for the first weekend.

With lots of keyboard and mouse players entering the fray, there is a lot of fresh feedback for the developers to consider, related to the PC platform specifically.

Crucially, one common complaint from players using a mouse to aim, is that something is off, particularly when ADS (aiming down sights).

Mouse aimers struggling in MW3

With no aim assist to help, it’s vital that aiming with a mouse feels crisp and responsive in any shooter game, and especially so in a fast-paced, twitch shooter like CoD.

Activision Aiming in the MW3 beta is proving a challenge for mouse and keyboard players.

But, in the Modern Warfare 3 beta, it appears all is not as it should be, according to lots of keyboard and mouse players.

“Mouse aim feels off when in ADS,” one player said. “Mouse aim feels slowed down when ADS. Almost like it has input delay,” they continued.

Another player confirmed, “we all are having the same issues on PC with MKB.” A third player added, “Feels like mouse smoothing or input lag or something. MW2019/MW2 didn’t feel like this.”

“Wow I really thought I was the only one. I feel like I’m relearning the game or something. Everything feels so f**king weird and off,” another player, clearly rather miffed, added.

It’s not exactly clear what the cause of this issue is, with players unable to come to an agreement on the underlying reason for their complaint, or exactly what the complaint even is.

Hopefully, with even more players joining the open beta this weekend, the developers will have enough data and feedback to remedy whatever is causing this feeling for many players, before the full release of MW3.