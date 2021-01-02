Logo
CoD players claim Cold War is “the worst thing” to happen to Warzone

Published: 2/Jan/2021 17:44

by Joe Craven
Treyarch/Activision

Some Call of Duty players have grown frustrated with Warzone’s merger with Black Ops Cold War, which they think has “ruined” the acclaimed battle royale.

Since Warzone’s release back in March of 2020, over 75 million players have dropped into Verdansk and/or Rebirth Island. Activision have seen its first year grow to be an undeniable success, but the merger with Treyarch’s Black Ops Cold War was an unprecedented step for the FPS series. 

Despite the long-term collaboration between dev studios, it was the first time that an Infinity Ward developed game mode expanded to include Treyarch weapons, streaks and more. 

While some have enjoyed seeing Warzone’s content refreshed, others have grown frustrated with the merger, as the bugs it has brought and the new meta are less than ideal.

Warzone gameplay
Activision
Rebirth Island, like BOCW’s weapons, dropped in Warzone on December 16.

In the weeks since Warzone Season One launched and incorporated Black Ops Cold War’s weapons, the DMR 14 has risen to the top and become the undisputed primary weapon in the game. Certain bugs have also become prominent, as has a brand new Gulag in the image of the original Nuketown. 

One, Redditor u/AFreaq, vented their issues in a lengthy post, hitting out at what they have construed as a decline in the game’s quality. 

The Cold War integration is the worst thing to ever happen to Warzone,” it says, before flying into criticism. “From the new “Gulag” that is just a copy of Nuketown, because it looks like that is the only thing they can get right with Black Ops, to broken weapons and bugs that 100% will ruin your match, these changes completely killed our enjoyment for the game.”

The CW integration is the worst thing to ever happen to WZ from CODWarzone

The post also criticized the game’s color scheme and the return of “sweaty” players. It finishes: “After a few days struggling to enjoy one match, I felt the need to vent my frustration of being forced out of a game that kept us entertained during the sh*tshow that was 2020.”

Others players agreed, with one stating: “Ruined one of the best BRs out there. All they had to do was make a season 7 for MW/Warzone and let CW be a standalone.” Another echoed: “CW has 2 completely busted weapons and like 5 top tier while MW is all roughly balanced. Just separate the 2 and we’re good.”

While general opinion is often hard to gauge, over 500 people have upvoted the Redditor’s strong comments, suggesting that there is considerably empathy for their issues. 

The road to a complete merger was bound to be uneven, but some clearly feel the bumps are more similar to cliff-edges. 

Call of Duty

Who is developing Call of Duty 2021?

Published: 2/Jan/2021 15:47

by Joe Craven
Call of Duty 2021 logo on top of OVergrown and London Docks
Activision

With Black Ops Cold War now a couple of months old, fans are already thinking forward to what Call of Duty 2021 will bring. However, unlike previous years, it’s not entirely clear which development studio will be in control of the upcoming FPS title. 

Up until 2020’s Black Ops Cold War, Call of Duty fans could wager a pretty accurate guess at which of Activision’s development studios would be behind the upcoming game, even long before its confirmation.

A three-year cycle was established, with Treyarch, Infinity Ward and Sledgehammer Games alternating year on year. For example, 2014’s Advanced Warfare was the product of Sledgehammer Games, 2015’s Black Ops III came from Treyarch, and 2016’s Infinite Warfare was developed by Infinity Ward.

By that cycle, this year’s Black Ops Cold War should have been the work of Sledgehammer Games. However, rumors state that disarray and slow progress at SHG resulted in the project being thrown the way of veteran devs Treyarch. What followed was Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Treyarch just dropped Season One in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone.
Treyarch
Treyarch developed Black Ops Cold War, which has since merged with battle royale Warzone.

As such, the whole three-year cycle has been thrown out of order. Next year’s game, the setting of which remains completely under wraps, appears to be between three different studios.

Infinity Ward, Sledgehammer Games or Raven Software?

We’ll start off by taking a look at Infinity Ward. The devs of 2019’s Modern Warfare have been long-time developers of CoD titles, perhaps best known for the original Modern Warfare trilogy released from 2007-2011.

They seem like outside contenders for CoD 2021, given the fact that Modern Warfare’s life cycle only ended a few months ago. There have indeed been rumors of a sequel to their 2019 Modern Warfare, but it seems unlikely to come just two years after their previous title was released.

It’s fair to assume Treyarch were thrown in at the deep end because of Sledgehammer’s issues, not because Activision are choosing to revert to their pre-three-year cycle format.

Modern Warfare Uninstall Guide
Activision-Blizzard
2019’s MW is the last Infinity Ward developed game.

Next up, we’ll take a look at Raven. We’re considering them the long shots for CoD 2021. Their involvement in Activision’s FPS series has largely been as a support studio – helping Infinity Ward with Modern Warfare Remastered and Warzone.

Their incremental involvement is conducive to being a lead studio in the future, but we’re not sure they’re quite there yet. Right now, this studio is focusing a lot on Warzone.

Finally, and favorites to take the reigns on CoD 2021, is Sledgehammer Games. As previously mentioned, they were set to be behind CoD 2020 but behind-the-scenes issues prevented them from doing so, and pushed it into Treyarch’s hands.

Sledgehammer Games
Sledgehammer Games
CoD: WWII was Sledgehammer Games’ last title, and its reception was mixed.

During the interim year, we’ve seen reports that SHG have expanded their staff numbers by over 150 people, suggesting something big is in the works. What’s more, certain leakers – namely TheGamingRevolution and Tom Henderson – have hinted that they have heard SHG are in the driving seat for CoD 2021. Whether they’ll be supported by Raven or Beenox remains to be seen.

On December 31, 2020, Sledgehammer posted a cryptic tweet, simply stating “Power off. Power on. Let’s try this again. Happy New Year!”

In short, if we had to bet, we’d be putting money on Sledgehammer. But we’d have done the same last year, and we’d have lost everything.

Remember, until it’s confirmed by Activision or the devs themselves, nothing is official.