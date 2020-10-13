CoD Mobile Season 11 early patch notes: Fennec SMG, King map, and more - Dexerto

The Call of Duty Mobile devs have revealed the patch notes for Season 11, celebrating the first anniversary of CoD Mobile. Here’s everything you need to know.
As Call of Duty: Mobile has inched ever closer to Season 11, CoD Mobile players have been desperate for teasers and confirmed details about what’s coming next.
The developers had planned to keep most things a secret, after deciding against running a test server, but plenty of details snuck out. In fact, pretty much everything was revealed after Garena, who publish the game in Southeast Asia, released details from the patch on their Facebook page.
While that slip contained a part of the patch notes, the devs have now confirmed everything that is coming in Season 11. So, let’s take a look.
New Maps – King & Halloween Standoff
The two new maps for this season – King and Halloween Standoff – had already been revealed by the devs themselves.
King, a Gunfight map from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, was a part of the new season roadmap that appeared in CoD Mobile on October 10. In CoD Mobile, it will be available in Gunfight and Duel.
The Standoff variant, however, was teased on Twitter, but it didn’t take fans that long to figure out that the classic Black Ops 2 map would be returning in its spooky form.
New Weapon & scorestreak – Fennec & Advanced UAV
Prior to the start of the new season, the devs teased ‘multiple’ new weapons. The biggest of which is a new base SMG in the form of the Fennec. This is actually just the Vector but with a different name.
On top of that, the devs also teased a new scorestreak after one fan asked for a Blackbird-like UAV. That is coming in the form of the Advanced UAV in Season 11.
New Mode – Cranked
As for a new game mode, Cranked – which was first seen back in Call of Duty: Ghosts – is joining the rotation in CoD Mobile.
The mode has a simple premise, once you get a kill, you’ve got to keep going or you’ll be blown up. There are bonus points on effort for getting kills while ‘cranked’ so you can quickly level up.
It won’t be available on every map, however. It will just be available on Crash, Standoff, Crossfire, Cage, Rust, and Shipment.
The full, official Patch notes for CoD Mobile Season 11 can be found below, and you can explore the ins and outs of whats changing in every game mode.
CoD Mobile Season 11 patch notes
Rank Series 7 from 10.2020 – 12.2020
New Ranked mode series rewards
- New Epic Blueprint: Kilo Bolt-Action – Dealer
- New Epic Soldier: T.E.D.D – Where To Sir?
- New Epic Frame: Steeled Frame
- New Epic Calling Card: High Roller
- New Epic Charm: Series 7
New Battle Pass available October 15th!
New Premium Battle Pass Rewards
- New Epic Soldiers
- New Epic Blueprints: QQ9 – Neon Grunge, KRM-262 – Point and Click, DL Q33 – Neon Burst, AK117 – Neon Lotus, Fennec – Verdant
- New Legendary Calling Card: Tac Insertion
- New CODM themed items
New Free Battle Pass Rewards
- New base SMG: Fennec. An aggressive and fully automatic submachine gun with buttery smooth recoil and a blazing fast rate of fire that is exceptional for strategic room clearing and holding down the front line.
- New Scorestreak: Advanced UAV. Reveals the real-time position and direction of enemies on a player’s mini map
New Events and Rewards
- Stay tuned for special Anniversary and Halloween events!
- New challenges and missions with new rewards
- New functional gun: NA-45. Hailing from Advanced Warfare, the NA-45 deals explosive damage on the second round when shot near the first.
- New Perk: Tactician. Spawn with an extra piece of tactical equipment.
MULTIPLAYER
- New Featured Game Mode – Cranked Mode
- Fight or die! Get kills or assists to delay the countdown to your own destruction. If your timer hits 0, the results will be explosive.
- Available on Crash, Standoff, Crossfire, Cage, Rust, Shipment
- Check back later for a Halloween themed fan favorite mode!
New Map
- King. The fan favorite Gunfight map comes to Call of Duty: Mobile! Fight to the death in this close quarters experience.
- Available for: Gunfight, Duel
- Standoff gets spooky! Coming soon.
Other
- New gun perk for Fennec: Akimbo. Dual wield two weapons. High rate of fire with disabled ADS
- New attachment for AK 47: 5.45 Caliber Ammo. Greatly increase fire rate, good for close-range combat
- New attachment for HVK30: Large Caliber Ammo. Increase damage to head and upper chest shots, good for mid-range combat.
- 10v10 TDM, 10v10 DOM, Kill Confirmed and Capture the Flag will be available on more maps
- Attack of the Undead: Increased the main weapon damage and HP of survivors at 8th and 10th kill. Increases the HP and axe damage of undead after 2nd and 4th kill.
- New Marker Setting: Allow player to customize size and opacity of objective marker and item marker in “SETTINGS -> BASIC -> MP MODE”. Now you can identify enemies with clear vision.
BATTLE ROYALE UPDATES
- New Weapon: Purifier. A high-pressure flamethrower that causes burning damage over time to enemies in close range. Jump into water to stop the burning.
- New Mod: Sleuth. Damaging an enemy outlines their profile and reveals their location on the mini map for a short time.
- New Ammo: Ballistic Expert. New ammo for special weapons, including War Machine, Tempest, Annihilator, and Purifier
Other
- Players can now equip Legendary and Epic Camos in “Loadout -> Battle Royale -> Weapon Camos”
- New automatic obstacle avoidance feature for wheeled land vehicles. Can be turned off in “SETTINGS -> BR SETTINGS -> VEHICLE”.
- Set default Armor Plate loot limit setting in “SETTINGS -> BR SETTINGS -> LOOT SETTING”.
- New setting to switch to main weapon automatically after throwing one lethal or tactical equipment. In “SETTINGS -> BASIC -> BR MODE”.
IMPROVEMENTS & OPTIMIZATIONS
Multiplayer
- Increased damage of QQ9 while 10mm 30 round Reload Ammunition attachment equipped
- Slightly decreased AK47 recoil control and accuracy
- FHJ can now fire without locking on a target
- Decreased explosion damage radius of FHJ cartridge
- Slightly increased the explosion damage radius of SMRS cartridge
- Decreased movement speed and attack speed of Shadow Blade. Decreased the distance required to lock onto an enemy
- Slightly decreased fire rate, recharge speed, and duration of Annihilator
- Slightly increase fire rate, bullet velocity, and mobility of War Machine
- Increase magazine capacity of Death Machine
- Decreased fire rate of VTOL Scorestreak
- Decreased Scorestreak points earned from Shield Turret kills or destroying a Shield Turret
- Replaced Transform Shield flash with a built-in microwave field emitter that slows and damages enemies
- Increased the throwing speed of all lethal or tactical equipment
- Increased damage range and edge damage of Thermite
- Thermite can now stick to enemies and their deployed devices
- Decreased the defensive range of Trophy System
- Improve the effect range of Flashbang Grenade, Concussion Grenade, and EMP
- Decreased the perception distance of Alert perk
- Decrease the initial explosion range of Molotov Cocktail
- Optimized player animation from prone to sprint
- Added some dying poses.
- Optimize FOV switching animation when using ADS
- Optimized hip-firing animation
- Scopes block less screen area while hip firing
- Size of hip-fire reticle will change according to hip-fire accuracy stats
- Optimized user experience when observing a match
- Optimized mini map in Gun Fight, training ground, and Hardcore
- Fixed a visual issue caused when spamming crouch and prone too frequently
- Fixed an issue where breath shake was similar for all sniper rifles
- Fixed an issue where the laser did not point to the center of the screen when the OWC Laser – Tactical is equipped
- Fixed an issue where Equalizer kills are not counted as operator kills
- Fixed an issue where Molotov Cocktail kills would not count towards a nuke
- Fixed a perspective issue when using Shadow Blade
MP Rank
- Increased quantity and quality of MP Rank rewards
- When the rank level is reset, lower rank players lose fewer points
- New ranking data stat: MVP when defeated.
- More rank points awarded for a winning streak.
- Decreased the difficulty of ranking up in lower rank levels
- Optimized the time allowed to join in the ranked MP matches in progress to minimize the number of unequal matches
- Increased the penalty for ranked MP matches when quitting mid match
Battle Royale
- The safe zone now shrinks quicker in the early game.
- Airborne Class: Decreased the concealment while calling in or using an airborne device or landing with wingsuit. Recharge will only start after the previous airborne device expires.
- Ninja Class: Significantly increased mobility
- Clown Class: Increased the speed of zombies and increased the range in which zombies can detect enemies
- Trickster Class: In combat, the holographic decoys released by the enemy and you/teammate are distinguished by red light effects on shoulders
- Decreased the recoil of all sniper rifles
- Slightly decreased AK47 recoil control and accuracy
- Improved hip-fire accuracy of all weapons. Now, SMGs have the best hip-fire accuracy
- War Machine: No longer slows enemies. The magazine capacity is adjusted to 80, and each shot consumes 10 Ballistic Expert ammo.
- Tempest: Significantly increased the charging speed and bullet velocity. Decreased the explosion range. The magazine capacity is adjusted to 80, and each shot consumes 10 Ballistic Expert ammo.
- Annihilator: The magazine capacity is adjusted to 60, and each shot consumes 10 Ballistic Expert ammo.
- Increased the chance of sights being found in Battle Royale.
- Light Trigger Mod and Common, Uncommon and Rare Long Shot Mod have been removed from Battle Royale
- Decrease damage suffered when a vehicle hits an obstacle
- Optimized driving experience land vehicles
- After an airdrop is opened by player for the first time, the green icon on the mini-map will not disappear but become a hollow icon. It will only disappear when all items are looted.
- A new exclusive color and marker for custom weapons from Arsenal.
- Optimized the attachment swap logic when picking up a weapon to replace the current weapon
- Optimized the recommended logic of armor plates. Recommends player to use armor plates when HP is high but armor durability is low
- Optimized the bullet trace path and the collision effects
- Increased the throwing speed of all lethal and tactical equipment
- Optimized animation when landing from higher points
- Optimized animation when climbing through bunker or window
- Optimized animation when using ADS
- Optimized the sound effect when getting hit
- Optimized the visual effect of the safe zone edge in the distant view
- Optimized feedback when hitting an enemy
- Optimized UI prompts when reloading
- Fixed an issue where UI is incorrect after customizing backpack in loadout
- Fixed an issue where there was no feedback on the reticle when headshot kills
Updated the available Blueprint Weapon list in Battle Royale:
- Common: ICR/HBRa3/GKS/QQ9/M4LMG/KRM262/Kilo-Bolt Action
- Uncommon: KN44/ASM10/AK117/HG40/RUS74U/Chopper/Echo/Arctic.50
- Rare: AK47/HBRa3/HG40/QQ9/Cordite/M4LMG/RPD/KRM262/Kilo-Bolt Action/Locus
- Epic KN44/ASM10/ICR/GKS/RUS74U/Chopper/Echo/Arctic.50
- Legendary: AK117/AK47/ICR/HG40/Cordite/RPD/Locus
BR Rank
- Increased quantity and quality of BR Rank rewards
- When the rank level is reset, lower rank players lose fewer points
- New ranking data stat: First Place Earned
- Optimized BR matching efficiency
System
- New weapon library system. Now players can check all advanced weapons
- Optimize the user experience of the gunsmith system
- Improved user experience of after match summary reports
- In PLAYER PROFILE, now you can check the number of MP&BR Legends in history