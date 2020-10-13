CoD Mobile Season 11 early patch notes: Fennec SMG, King map, and more - Dexerto

Warzone players have been rocking out to the game’s new vehicle music as they drive through the frozen fields of Verdansk. However, for some, these catchy tunes never end.

There’s no denying that Warzone Season 6 has had its fair share of problems. Aside from the train station teething problems and return of the ‘demon gun’ texture glitch, there have been some new additions to the seemingly ever-growing bugfix list.

So far, Activision has had to fix an overpowered bug that allowed the AS VAL to shoot through unlimited walls, a game-breaking unlimited Stim glitch, and now Modern Warfare fans are reporting a rock and roll related problem.

While Warzone’s new music tracks certainly liven up your drive time commutes across Verdansk, they can also pose a risk to your game-winning plays. This is particularly true when the music in question doesn’t actually stop. The continuous blare of heavy rock certainly gets us pumped in games like DOOM, but it really doesn’t help in FPS titles like Warzone where you need to hear enemy footsteps.

What is the Warzone music glitch?

The addition of playable vehicle music certainly isn’t a new feature in Warzone – in fact, players have been able to equip certain CoD related tracks since Season 5. However, music fans can now listen to their favorite tracks from the likes of DMX, Skrillex, Jack Harlow, and iconic themes from across the Call of Duty series.

Unfortunately, these tunes have caused a rather interesting and mildly infuriating glitch. The bug seems to happen when you or any of your squadmates have any of the game’s War Tracks equipped and enter a vehicle. While this bug may not be that bad when listening to the game’s quieter tracks, things can get incredibly frustrating when the heavy metal Juggernaut theme plays on a loop.

You may be tempted to blow up your vehicle or drive it off the nearest cliff edge, but even this won’t stop the never-ending audio. Some players have reported that they still hear vehicle music, even when they have the audio option turned off in the game’s settings. “The rock music won’t stop, even after getting out of the vehicle. To top it off, my teammate and I had already turned the audio off before the game,” says one frustrated player.

“After it just wouldn’t stop and we couldn’t hear A THING, we even destroyed the vehicle in hopes it would quiet down. Ultimately, we just disconnected when we couldn’t take it anymore.” Some Warzone players have even reported that they managed to get to the final ring with the same heavy rock track blaring down their earphones.

How to fix the Warzone vehicle music glitch

Fortunately, some crafty players have discovered that you can fix this pesky audio issue by selecting the Black Ops music pack from the War Tracks menu. Meanwhile, if you encounter the problem mid-game, simply enter another vehicle in the hopes that it fixes the never-ending audio loop.

There have even been reports that constantly getting in and out of the offending vehicle will eventually fix the issue. Of course, your experience may vary and some of these fixes may not work. Warzone Season 6 certainly seems to be off to a rocky start and it looks like we’ll just have to wait until Activision officially fixes this audio issue in a future patch.

If you want to keep updated with all the latest Call of Duty news and updates, then follow us over on @DexertoIntel.