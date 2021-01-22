CoD Mobile Season 1 New Order early patch notes: Weapons, new map, release date, more - Dexerto

Call of Duty Mobile is gearing up for the start of Season 1: New Order, which will launch in the last week of January. So, here’s what we know so far in terms of patch notes.

Even though CoD Mobile has plenty of content in it already, the devs have been rolling out regular updates since launch to keep things fresh.

These updates are, largely, big new season patches that bring a new theme to the game as well as new characters, new maps, and of course, new equipment like weapons and perks.

With the first update of 2021, the devs are resetting the counter, so it won’t be Season 14 or Season 15 moving forward. Instead, we’re getting Season 1: New Order, and there are a few flashbacks coming. So, here’s what you need to know.

CoD Mobile New Order season 14 release date & time

In terms of when the update will be going live, the devs haven’t yet confirmed a date or time, at the time of writing. They’re still dropping clues.

In their January 21 community update, though, they said that the new season will be starting in the last week of the month, with Tuesday, January 26 being used as a date for things potentially kicking off.

Now, that’s not confirmed as we’ve already mentioned, but that day would make sense. It’s also the conclusion of the previous season’s farewell event, so things could easily roll out. We’ll just have to wait and see.

🎆 New year, new season.

1️⃣🏙 S1 2021, New Order is almost here! 👍🏻 Launching in #CODMobile early next week! pic.twitter.com/RRtsqstyIJ — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) January 22, 2021

New weapons – FAMAS & SKS

As for new weapons, again, they’re still being cryptic, but it doesn’t take a mastermind to figure out what is being teased.

Two weapons are coming – one resembling, and sounding a lot like the FAMAS from previous CoD titles. There is also another that looks like the SKS that has featured in Modern Warfare and Black Ops releases.

As familiar as they are to longtime CoD fans, these weapons may have their names changed in CoD Mobile. The devs like to have their spin on things, after all.

New map for CoD Mobile 2021 Season 1 – Rebirth

In terms of a new map, again, that’s been teased by the devs. However, if you’re new to CoD Mobile, you might not instantly know what is being teased.

The teaser does bear a resemblance to Picadilly from Modern Warfare, and some fans suggested that it might be something new altogether. However, the answer is a little simpler than that.

The new map for Season 1: New Order will actually be Rebirth, the map from the Season 13 test server. How do we know? Well, there’s a big Christmas tree in the middle of the teaser that lines up what we’ve seen from Rebirth.

🌤👌🏻 The weather forecast on grand opening day will be mostly sunny! 🔜 Coming soon to #CODMobile pic.twitter.com/OyWhx2Vh9C — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) January 21, 2021

Who is the new character in CoD Mobile Season 1 New Order?

For those fans who like to get a new character at the start of the new season, that tradition should continue here, even with the change to Season 1.

Who will be, though? Well, the devs have teased it being Raul Menendez – who should be a familiar face to Black Ops fans. Though, it hasn’t been confirmed just yet. So, we’ll have to wait and see.

As for bug fixes, weapon nerfs, and buffs, they haven’t been revealed by the devs just yet and should filter out just prior to the start of the new season.

Once they’re here, and we’ve got more confirmed information about Season 1: New Order, we’ll update this post so you won’t miss anything.