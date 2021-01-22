 CoD Mobile Season 1 New Order early patch notes: Weapons, new map, release date, more - Dexerto
CoD Mobile Season 1 New Order early patch notes: Weapons, new map, release date, more

Published: 22/Jan/2021 13:50

by Connor Bennett
CoD mobile season new order logo
Activision

Call of Duty Mobile is gearing up for the start of Season 1: New Order, which will launch in the last week of January. So, here’s what we know so far in terms of patch notes. 

Even though CoD Mobile has plenty of content in it already, the devs have been rolling out regular updates since launch to keep things fresh. 

These updates are, largely, big new season patches that bring a new theme to the game as well as new characters, new maps, and of course, new equipment like weapons and perks. 

With the first update of 2021, the devs are resetting the counter, so it won’t be Season 14 or Season 15 moving forward. Instead, we’re getting Season 1: New Order, and there are a few flashbacks coming. So, here’s what you need to know. 

COD Mobile characters in the battle royale mode
Activision
CoD Mobile takes some of the best parts of previous games and puts them under one umbrella.

CoD Mobile New Order season 14 release date & time

In terms of when the update will be going live, the devs haven’t yet confirmed a date or time, at the time of writing. They’re still dropping clues.

In their January 21 community update, though, they said that the new season will be starting in the last week of the month, with Tuesday, January 26 being used as a date for things potentially kicking off.

Now, that’s not confirmed as we’ve already mentioned, but that day would make sense. It’s also the conclusion of the previous season’s farewell event, so things could easily roll out. We’ll just have to wait and see.

New weapons – FAMAS & SKS

As for new weapons, again, they’re still being cryptic, but it doesn’t take a mastermind to figure out what is being teased.

Two weapons are coming – one resembling, and sounding a lot like the FAMAS from previous CoD titles. There is also another that looks like the SKS that has featured in Modern Warfare and Black Ops releases.

As familiar as they are to longtime CoD fans, these weapons may have their names changed in CoD Mobile. The devs like to have their spin on things, after all.

New map for CoD Mobile 2021 Season 1 – Rebirth

In terms of a new map, again, that’s been teased by the devs. However, if you’re new to CoD Mobile, you might not instantly know what is being teased.

The teaser does bear a resemblance to Picadilly from Modern Warfare, and some fans suggested that it might be something new altogether. However, the answer is a little simpler than that.

The new map for Season 1: New Order will actually be Rebirth, the map from the Season 13 test server. How do we know? Well, there’s a big Christmas tree in the middle of the teaser that lines up what we’ve seen from Rebirth. 

Who is the new character in CoD Mobile Season 1 New Order?

For those fans who like to get a new character at the start of the new season, that tradition should continue here, even with the change to Season 1.

Who will be, though? Well, the devs have teased it being Raul Menendez – who should be a familiar face to Black Ops fans. Though, it hasn’t been confirmed just yet. So, we’ll have to wait and see. 

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation
Screenshot via Reddit
The CoD Mobile devs have teased Menendez for the new season.

As for bug fixes, weapon nerfs, and buffs, they haven’t been revealed by the devs just yet and should filter out just prior to the start of the new season.

Once they’re here, and we’ve got more confirmed information about Season 1: New Order, we’ll update this post so you won’t miss anything.

Warzone team banned from $250k Twitch Rivals event after cheating scandal

Published: 22/Jan/2021 10:34 Updated: 22/Jan/2021 10:42

by Brad Norton
Twitch Rivals Warzone event
Activision / Twitch

The $250K Twitch Rivals Doritos Bowl Warzone event hit a major snag in the road on January 21, as alleged cheaters were disqualified from the competition ahead of the closing round.

One of the biggest Warzone events to date set the scene for one of the biggest cheating scandals to date. Amidst the five-rounds of private lobby action, a number of Warzone’s veteran competitors began to accuse players of cheating in the tournament.

The Trio of METZY_B, kyrptic_j0ker, & Unifyz were disqualified from the competition in light of these allegations. This ban came through before players dropped into the fifth and final match of the day.

“Based on the evidence submitted from various sources in and out of the tournament, [Twitch has] determined that [their] gameplay was unnatural beyond a reasonable doubt,” event host Caleb ‘WavePunk’ Simmons explained.

As a result of their disqualification, Twitch opted to move forward with the event. Rather than restarting or replaying on a different date, the fifth map continued with one less team.

Accusations made against Metzy_B

Accusations started piling up after the fourth round of action. Players noticed some extremely sharp aim coming from METZY_B in particular. 

Resident Warzone investigator Tommey was soon on the case, as he began to dissect the footage. It was peculiar auto-aim that caught his eye, as the suspected cheater immediately “locked on” to an opposing player in the clip.

Given the $250K up for grabs, there was plenty at stake. $45,000 was on the line for the winning team, while even a last place finish would have awarded the alleged cheaters $1,200. However, METZY_B and his team were “ineligible for prizing,” Twitch soon confirmed. 

Naturally, it didn’t take long for the controversy to spill across social media, with many of Warzone’s biggest names repeating their gripes with the lack of an effective anti-cheat system.

“Unfortunately without anti-cheat, authentic Warzone tournaments just aren’t possible anymore,” NICKMERCS said. “There’s too much cheese & way too many rats.”

Despite this, it later became clear that, perhaps, the players in the tournament had jumped the gun early with their accusations…

METZY_B clears his name

After being kicked from the tournament, METZY_B joined Tommey’s Discord call in an attempt to clear his name, showing his PC, the programs he’s been using and more.

While METZY wasn’t reinstated to the tournament, some critics have deleted their tweets and Tommey, after investigating the situation, conceded that he got it wrong this time and there “wasn’t enough to go as far as it did.”

He later clarified that he played no part in reporting METZY to the admins of the tournament or forcing his removal, but the player is “more than welcome to take his earnings” from the event.

Game five continued with one less team in the lobby. Champions were crowned and the $250K prize pool was split accordingly. Be sure to check out our event hub for a full recap of the troubled Twitch Rivals Warzone tournament.