CoD leaker claims Shipment & Sub Pens returning in Vanguard remasters

Call of Duty classic maps Shipment and Sub Pens could be remastered and brought to Vanguard, according to a leak.

With the Call of Duty: Vanguard beta underway, fans are getting their chance to try out the game for the very first time. In the beta, developer Sledgehammer Games have already fixed a major visual glitch, smoothing out the experience for participants.

Now more info is dropping for what maps are making it into Vanguard, as a leaker has revealed that two older maps could be returning in Vanguard, both of which are beloved by long-time CoD players.

Classic maps may return

Leaker Tom Henderson, who has become a reliable leaker in Call of Duty, says the two classic maps from past Call of Duty titles are Sub Pens and Shipment. The source of the leak comes from data miners who found the names of the maps while digging around in the PC beta files.

Sub Pens was a map from Map Pack 2 in Call of Duty: World at War, and Shipment comes from Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare.

The map Shipment has been remastered in the past as it was brought to CoD Mobile in Season 2, as well as featuring in MW2019 and reimagined in both Ghosts and World War II. It is one of the more popular maps in Call of Duty history as a close-quarters map that sparks a ton of action right from the start of each match.

Sub Pens and Shipment are also coming to #Vanguard as remastered maps pic.twitter.com/0rRu44Yokb — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) September 17, 2021

These leaks aren’t official just yet, but with the release date of Vanguard not too far off, we may find out sooner rather than later if they are true.