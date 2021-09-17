CoD: Vanguard devs fix ‘unplayable’ visual effects after complaints from players

Call of Duty: Vanguard is the next installment in the CoD franchise, and for the second weekend of the beta, developers Sledgehammer Games have already fixed a major visual issue ruining the game for players.

The first weekend of the Vanguard beta was only open to PlayStation players who had preordered the game, giving them their first taste of the new experience.

Of course, because it’s a beta, this also meant that there were a lot of issues to be ironed out. Audio problems, bugs and abnormalities were present in the game, but most of it was to be expected.

What wasn’t to be expected, however, was the insane visual distortion some players were experiencing when trying to aim at enemies.

Certain clips and posts about the visual glitching went viral, with the weather effects in Vanguard causing character models to look very strange and incredibly difficult to hit.

It was super frustrating for players, who found it to be a huge distraction and argued that “there is literally no valid reason for this.”

This is something the devs appear to have addressed for the second weekend of the beta, releasing a short patch notes-style post discussing the changes made. This includes visibility, with the following explanation:

“Distortion has been turned off globally to improve visibility when Aiming Down Sights. Since we’ve disabled distortion globally, this will also affect the appearance of fire and explosions throughout the Beta and reduce overall visual fidelity. This change is a temporary solve to mitigate visibility issues so players can focus on gameplay.”

Here's the updates SHG made for Vanguard Beta from weekend 1 to 2. pic.twitter.com/r7nVVtci9p — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) September 16, 2021

So, it’s clearly a problem they’re aware of and are aiming to fix, though the idea that the change is “a temporary solve” may leave some players concerned.

There’s no doubt the issues will be seriously diminished when the game officially launches on November 5, but it will be interesting to see whether they bring it back to some degree.