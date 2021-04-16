cdl-optic-chicagos-bond-holding-them-back

Enable & Pacman argue that OpTic Chicago’s disappointing mid-pack finish during CDL’s Stage 2 Major is still not enough to warrant a roster change… But should the time come, will their friendships help them or hold them back?

While OpTic always look like a top side, their performances at the Stage 1 and 2 Majors haven’t been the greatest. They came in 4th and 5/6th, looking lightyears away from the likes of winners Atlanta FaZe and Toronto Ultra.

The question is, should OpTic be considering a roster change? Enable, Pacman, and Katie Bedford discuss the possibility during Reverse Sweep.