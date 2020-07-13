CDL New York Challengers final placements: WaR and UYU reign supreme

Alongside the New York Subliners winning their own CDL New York home series event, top teams from the US and Europe did battle for bragging rights in their region-specific open challenger tournaments. Here’s how they shook out.

With the remainder of the inaugural Call of Duty League season being moved to online, the accompanying challenger open events have followed suit. Though, North American and European teams are no longer clashing in a bid to prove which region is superior.

Instead, the events are split, meaning NA teams only play NA teams and European teams are only playing against others on the continent.

As a part of the CDL New York home series, 32 teams from each region did battle to try and come out on top, but it was a few familiar names who managed to stand above the newcomers.

CDL New York NA Open placements

In the North American side of things, the UYU fivesome of Davpadie, Charullz, Jintroid, Wrecks, and Cells managed to secure the event win by taking down P!NG Crew in the final.

UYU had consigned P!NG Crew to the lower bracket with a dominant 3-0 victory in the winners’ bracket but P!NG managed to make things a little more interesting in the grand final, though, they came out on the wrong end of a 3-2 scoreline.

The event also marked the debut of Doug ‘Censor’ Martin as a part of team Triumph. His squad managed to finish the weekend in fourth and rounded out the teams who managed to take home some cash.

Place Prize Money Team 1 $ 10,500 UYU 2 $ 7,500 P!NG Crew 3 $ 5,000 Carnage Gaming 4 $ 2,500 Triumph 5-6 Expired Spam Rebel Esports 7-8 PTSD Team Vengeance 9-16 Shoot Straight Please GetBusy eXcalibur Built by Gamers McPiercerz Escaping Reality Sixth Gear AF Academy 17-32 Ascend NY Open 7/10 4S's and a Tee Hectic Esports J4L Black Apex's Minions Next Threat California Rolls Here to ruin your day Toxic SZN 5 Dudes NY Wazzzzzz Pickup Squad Theory Nation David Quit Cause of Females Ricky is 5 foot

CDL New York EU Open placements

On the other side of the Atlantic, the Team WaR lineup of Denza, Dqvee, Vortex, Harry, and Afro reigned supreme after a losers bracket run on their way to claiming the top prize of $3,500.

The British squad took down TrainHard Esport in the grand final following a bracket reset – coming out with back-to-back 3-2 scoreline victories. Cementing the victory also gave WaR revenge over the squad who had sent them down to the losers bracket in the first place.

Place Prize Money Team 1 $ 3,500 Team WaR 2 $ 1,500 TrainHard Esport 3 $ 1,000 Connect 5 4 The Atlas Lions 5-6 cowana Gaming Team Singularity 7-8 Team BDS Jug 9-16 Obtained Black GangShii R2J is a dealer Manchester Hydra 100% or 0% Team Toasters team moon v2 - - 17-32 ClutchRayn Cataclysm Gaming Voltage eSport Unit3k Snakes and Ladders Vortex Gaming Doch Death Squad No Scrim Gang ICG UFC Fight Island Les Déchus Granit Gaming Vindaloooski Manchester Hydra El Baneado y los descendidos Cliff Theo Temp Huj Breechy

With the focus of the CDL quickly switching to London for the Royal Ravens second home series of the season, challenger teams will get straight back into action as well.

