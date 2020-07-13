Insane Warzone breakdown reveals just how far missiles can travel

If you’ve ever been curious as to how far missiles can travel in Warzone, this handy breakdown reveals the absurd lengths that you can fire from.

Long-distance shots are always an impressive feat in Warzone. Whether you’re controlling your bursts with an Assault Rifle or perfectly assessing bullet drop with a Sniper. It takes an expert aim to line things up and the same logic applies to explosives as well.

Although they might not seem like the most effective secondary weapons in the game, Launchers can be surprisingly powerful. A single missile from afar can wipe out an unsuspecting squad if your shot is on point.

But just how far can you truly fire from? If you’re looking to make the next viral clip or simply impress your squad with an absurd longshot, this breakdown from ‘DefendTheHouse’ is exactly what you need.

The popular ‘mythbusting’ gamers started out by testing the classic RPG-7. This weapon isn’t exactly intended for long-distance impact like some of the others. It’s a free-firing Launcher meaning that it won’t be able to lock onto a UAV in the sky, for instance. As a result, it clocks in with the shortest reach of any Launcher at just 265 meters. Once the projectile hits that distance, it will instantly explode without needing to touch a surface.

Next up was the Strela-P Launcher. This is another free-firing weapon but is capable of launching projectiles much faster than the RPG-7. After a few tests at a closer range, the duo put over 600 meters between them, a considerable jump from the RPG-7's range.

As long as you’re aiming more up than usual, this Launcher can shoot explosives ridiculously far. It reaches roughly 1000 meters before detonating. This means that you can technically shoot from the rooftop of Stadium and miraculously find a kill over at the Prison.

Advertisement

PILA was the next Launcher put under the microscope and it worked to a similar effect from afar. This weapon is also capable of reaching an extreme distance of 1000 meters, but it does so much slower than the Strela-P Launcher. “It just moves really slowly and doesn’t seem to drop at all,” a tester explained.

If you’re looking for impressive long-range kills, you have two solid options with their own pros and cons. The Strela-P Launcher will get to the target quicker, but you’ll need the perfect height prediction when firing. Meanwhile, the PILA Launcher is extremely slow but comes with near pinpoint accuracy.

Long-range shots certainly won’t help win you a game anytime soon, but a 1000 meter team kill is sure to set the Warzone community ablaze.