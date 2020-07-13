CDL Champs 2020 dates accidentally revealed during New York broadcast

The final event of the Modern Warfare cycle appears to be set in stone, as dates for the Call of Duty League Championship event were accidentally revealed early during the CDL New York Home Series broadcast.

Champs has always marked the end of a title in the competitive Call of Duty cycle. It’s the most prestigious event of any given year and more is at stake in 2020 than ever before. Teams will be competing for their share of $4.2 million with the overall winning claiming $2 million for themselves.

Activision recently confirmed the CDL playoffs, including Champs, will be held online this year. A cosmetic bundle was also made available in Modern Warfare to promote the event. Despite this, exact dates were still not made available.

When is CDL Champs 2020?

With only three regular-season Home Series events remaining, time was running out. However, during the CDL New York broadcast on July 12, it looks like the official event dates were accidentally revealed early on-stream.

During the closing moments of the New York event, a lower third briefly flashed on screen to reveal the Champs dates. If this information holds true, CDL Champs 2020 will take place from Saturday, August 29 to Sunday, August 30.

This would leave just two days for the biggest tournament of the year. Less time than regular season Home Series events.

Activision has not yet confirmed these dates since the slip-up, however. There’s a good chance that things change as the final two regular-season events take place throughout July. While the exact week may still be up for debate, the month of August appears to be final.

Dylan Henderson of the London Royal Ravens also let slip the final day of Modern Warfare competition in a since-deleted tweet. “38 more days we keep fighting brothers,” he said on July 11. This timing would position Champs a week ahead of the dates that appeared during the New York broadcast.

Confirmed CDL Champs 2020 format

Champs 2020 will include all 12 teams in a double-elimination bracket. Higher ranked teams will automatically advance through the bracket as lower-ranked teams earlier rounds of competition.

The top two teams will instantly move through to the winner's semi-final. Conversely, the bottom four teams will start with just one 'life' on the lower side of the bracket.

August has been the month highlighted by the League for Champs in 2020. It’s likely that these dates hold true considering where they were revealed, but nothing is official as of writing, however, so do take this information with a grain of salt.