CDL appears to ‘leak’ Clayster returning for CoD Champs

Call of Duty League fans think that the league itself may have inadvertently leaked the return of James ‘Clayster’ Eubanks to the New York Subliners roster ahead of CoD Champs 2021.

Towards the latter half of Stage 5, Clayster announced that he would be taking a step back from competing with the team, citing mental health reasons.

Conor ‘Diamondcon’ Johst stepped up to replace the veteran AR, but the team hasn’t quite hit the same levels as when Clayster was leading the troops into battle.

Since then, though, there have been a lot of questions over whether the Subliners will keep Diamondcon on the team, especially after a clearly disappointed Asim let his feelings on the Clay situation be known.

While fans patiently await confirmation of either player representing the team at the biggest event of the year, a post from the CDL themselves might have given things away.

Posting graphics of all eight teams in attendance at Playoffs to their official Instagram page, everything seemed to be going swimmingly.

However, when they posted the New York Subliners graphics, Clayster was emblazoned across them, despite not featuring for the team for several weeks.

Does @CODLeague know something we don’t? Clayster’s return teased in brand-new CDL Champs graphics 👀 pic.twitter.com/wHRtbmPu6T — DEXERTO Call of Duty Esports News (@DexertoIntel) August 9, 2021

Naturally, this got fans talking. Many saw it as proof that Clayster would be returning for Champs, despite no announcement from the player or team. Others are speculating that it’s simply a matter of the CDL social team having prepared the graphics with Clay in them ahead of time.

Meanwhile, popular CDL leaker account CDL Intel revealed that he had heard that Clayster was scrimming with the Subliners again.

Can confirm I’ve heard Clay was scrimming with @Subliners last week, but if they choose to bring him back for Champs I’m not 100% sure. — CDL Intel (@INTELCallofDuty) August 9, 2021

Whether this means he’s definitely back on the roster, though, can not be certain.

Regardless of what happens, the Subliners will have to be on their A-Game at Champs — it just so happens three-time world champion Clayster knows all about that.