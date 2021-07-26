Crimsix reveals Empire wanted “Fifth Man” Clayster back after dropping Huke

Dallas Empire player Crimsix has revealed more details regarding the team’s situation with Huke. Crim shared that the Empire apparently wanted to bring back Clayster to replace Huke, but the deal fell through.

Ever since Dallas dropped Cuyler ‘Huke’ Garland, controversy spiked as outsiders were very confused about the team’s decision to drop a player who seemed so instrumental to their success. Things changed when Huke came out with a video talking about his issues with Adderall last year.

Ian ‘Crimsix’ Porter responded saying that Huke’s struggle with Adderall had absolutely nothing to do with the decision to drop him. Crim also said he issued a cease and desist against Huke and would provide a video fully explaining the situation.

In a series of July 26 tweets, Crimsix gave details on his response video and said it will come after CoD Champs due to some legal reasons. But fans were most interested in another point he mentioned: Dallas initially wanted to bring James ‘Clayster’ Eubanks back for Huke, while moving Indervir ‘iLLeY’ Dhaliwal to SMG.

The reunion that almost was



Crimsix finally gave the CoD community more details regarding his team’s roster decision earlier this season. Crim said in a tweet that they wanted to bring back former teammate and three-time World Champ, Clayster.

This move was intended to have iLLeY swap over to the SMG role and Clayster would take over the AR position. In the meantime, the team used Tyler ‘FeLo’ Johnson, and Crim noted that the team made FeLo aware that he would be a part-time stand in.

Trade talks fell through for Dallas after the New York Subliners finished second at Major 3. Crimsix called the roster situation “unfortunate.”

Heading into the final week of Stage 5 NYSL announced Clayster would be taking the week off to focus on his mental health. There were rumors, that started on the CDL Podcast “The Flank,” that Clay quit on his teammates.

Some fans now suggest that Clayster might be upset that the trade with Empire fell through and was denied a chance to reunite with his teammates he won Champs with a year ago. Back when the Empire announced they would be dropping Clay heading into the 4v4 season, the three-time World Champ said he was disappointed and “pretty heartbroken with how things turned out.”