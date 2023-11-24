Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is already on sale for Black Friday

You can get 14% off Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 for PS5 this Black Friday. Grab a massive discount on the next-gen of Call of Duty multiplayer and zombie survival modes.

Step onto the battleground for less this holiday season with a 14% discount on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 for PlayStation 5. This direct sequel to the record-smashing Modern Warfare 2. The game continues the epic story campaign and delivers expanded multiplayer modes for next-gen consoles.

Commemorating 20 years of Call of Duty, Modern Warfare 3 assembles one of the most impressive multiplayer map pools ever seen. All 16 maps from 2009’s Modern Warfare 2 return newly remastered alongside over 12 new 6v6 battle arenas.

There are also fresh takes on Ground War and the classic War mode to satisfy players craving large-scale strategic shootouts.

The undead outbreak has also reached unprecedented scales, as players now team up to cover more territory against hordes of zombies in Treyarch’s ambitious open-world evolution of the co-op survival mode. You can face new frontiers and discover what threats lie in wait across the sprawling zombie-infested landscape.

Save over 10% on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III for Black Friday

Seize this limited-time Black Friday deal to save 14% on CoD: Modern Warfare III for PlayStation 5. Step onto global combat grounds and experience the next generation of the blockbuster first-person shooter series for less.

