Call of Duty League receiving franchise interest in Las Vegas & EU

Published: 20/Jan/2021 23:24 Updated: 20/Jan/2021 23:59

by Brad Norton
Activision’s Call of Duty League has reportedly received interest for new franchise spots across multiple markets including Las Vegas, D.C., Charlotte, and even undisclosed cities in Europe.

When the CDL kicked off in 2020 with its inaugural season, it did so with 12 teams. A majority of those teams were based in North America with a few outliers such as Paris Legion, the London Royal Ravens.

Despite no immediate plans to expand in 2021, the league has received a great deal of interest from prospective new markets, CDL Commissioner Johanna Faries told the Sports Business Journal.

Among the new areas looking to get involved are Las Vegas, D.C. and Charlotte, according to The Esports Observer. Beyond these NA markets, however, the league is also “hearing interest from across the pond in Europe and beyond,” Faries said.

The CDL launched with just 12 teams, though more could be right around the corner.

While the CDL is only just entering the 2021 season, plans already appear to be in motion for major expansion in the years ahead. There’s no guarantee the specific locations mentioned will come to fruition, though they’re eyed as the frontrunners at this point in time.

Three new NA orgs would bring the total to 15, with the potential for further additions from Europe to boot. Faries also didn’t rule out the idea of entirely new areas joining — opening up the door for speculation of a team from the Asian or Australian markets.

Joining the league is no small feat, however. For additional regions to get involved, they’re looking at a minimum of $25 million for a team slot, let alone player and staff salaries on top. Moreover, reports suggest that Activision will be looking for an even larger sum from expansion teams.

If Activision follows suit with a similar rate of expansion to its Overwatch League, we could see plenty more teams than initially expected. The OWL launched in 2018 with just 12 teams as well, but just one year later and eight new organizations were locked in.

The OWL expanded with eight additional teams in 2019.

With the swap to 4v4 for the Black Ops Cold War cycle, there’s no shortage of talent ready to pick up for any future additions to the league.

CDL expansion could still be a ways off, though 2022 seems to be a safe bet for some fresh blood. Meanwhile, the league is roaring back into action in a matter of days. The CDL Kickoff Classic is set to go live with our first 2021 matchups on January 23.

Warzone pro Tommey accuses world record-holder of cheating during tournament

Published: 20/Jan/2021 22:16 Updated: 20/Jan/2021 22:23

by Theo Salaun
In the midst of a Call of Duty: Warzone tournament, 100 Thieves’ Tommey accused a World Record-holder and tourney foe, Pacesetter, of cheating — investigating the evidence live on stream. 

With over $80,000 in earnings and a contract with 100T, Tommey is more familiar than most with Warzone and, understandably, concerned about competitive integrity. After being eliminated from a Mainland Gaming tournament, he decided to watch the rest of the games (as he usually does) and honed in on Pacesetter (who has been subject to numerous hacking rumors).

Growing increasingly suspicious about the new streamer’s gameplay, Tommey eventually went into his chat asking for a monitor cam. That quickly snowballed into Pacesetter leaving his stream for over an hour, being disqualified for refusing to cooperate with tourney admins and deleting both Twitch and YouTube VODs. 

Pacesetter has competed in tournaments, wagers and broken a World Record, but that recent success could not derail Tommey’s investigation. By the end of the evening, the 100T streamer had exhaustively examined Pacesetter’s gameplay (including from deleted VODs) live on Twitch for thousands of viewers — resulting in the entire CoD community hailing the Warzone pro as their very own anti-cheat.

Although originally reluctant to dub Pacesetter a cheater after receiving clips from people on social media, Tommey paid more attention following his loss in the tournament. Noting subtle signs of cheating (suspicious centering, perfect awareness of enemy positioning), he then decided there was enough reason to demand a monitor cam from the upsurging streamer.

When Tommey requests the cam in chat, with a specific note not to touch the keyboard, it appears as though Pacesetter reads it and quickly begins typing. This becomes a nail in the coffin, as inconsistencies in his rationale lead tournament admins to request an anti-cheat process.

Suggesting that he was using the keyboard to play music (which never began playing and would have required attention to the monitor he doesn’t seem to be facing), admins requested access to Pacesetter’s PC logs to find out if he had quit a hacking program.

A message from Rated, Pacesetter’s semi-final opponent, in Tommey’s chat.

In response, the upcoming streamer apparently left for over an hour, causing admins to grow suspicious that he was cleaning out the logs, leading to a disqualification in the semi-finals. 

Ultimately, it is impossible to confirm with full certainty that Pacesetter was cheating — as he uses XSplit, a streaming software known for the ability to hide hacks on Twitch. Nonetheless, Tommey’s in-depth investigation into the gameplay and subsequent responses to accusations proved damning enough for the CoD community.

While everyone from huge Warzone figures to casual fans exalted Tommey for his work as their very own anti-cheat, the Verdansk Sherlock Holmes explained that, despite hating cheaters, this should not encourage anyone to cross lines: “Don’t go over and give this man mad hate or anything. But people that cheat deserve to be told they’re wrong.”