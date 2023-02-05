Call of Duty devs troll TimTheTatman after “porterhouse” Ashika Island joke

TimTheTatman is one of the biggest streamers in the gaming world and the Call of Duty developers brilliantly trolled him for saying that the upcoming Ashika Island Warzone 2 map looks like “a porterhouse steak.”

TimTheTatman’s relationship with Call of Duty has largely been a positive one. Even when the mega-streamer speaks critically of the franchise, he’s quick to acknowledge that it comes from a place of love.

When looking over the new Warzone 2 Resurgence map Ashika Island, Tim commented that the map reminded him of a porterhouse steak and the Call of Duty social team wasted no time capitalizing on the moment.

Article continues after ad

The streamer shared the big moment on his Twitter account, showing off the full haul from the CoD team.

The gift bundle contained three porterhouse steaks along with a Warzone 2.0 branding iron to mark the hefty mounds of meat.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“Call of Duty sent me porterhouse steaks and some sort of steak branding thing that I don’t even know how to use. I gotta cook these up, man, to a nice medium,” he said.

He followed that up by documenting the process and showing off the final product when he was done. “That’s not too shabby, if I do say so myself.”

Article continues after ad

Call of Duty rounded off the saga by calling the food “an Oganikku Farms exclusive” and letting Tim know they’ll see him on the Island.

Warzone Season 2 drops on February 15 and while there might not be any free steaks, there will be a brand new Resurgence mode and a clean wipe for DMZ.