TimTheTatman slams Warzone 2 over lightning-fast TTK: “This game’s in shambles”

TimTheTatman has pointed at Warzone 2’s TTK as a major reason that he prefers the original battle royale over the new edition, going so far as to say the game is “in shambles” in its current state.

Warzone 2 has proven to be as divisive as any video game in recent memory and streaming juggernaut TimTheTatman believes it all comes down to the game’s all-around time-to-kill.

In a January 3 video on his channel, Tim broke down how he feels about the current pace of the gameplay, and he went hard enough that he felt the need to add a disclaimer that his frustration comes from “a place of love” and that he wants Warzone 2 “to be the best it can.”

TimTheTatman blasts Warzone 2’s TTK

The mini-rant occurred during one of his classic spectating streams. In these matches, he dies as quickly as possible in order to be put in the spectating menu and observe how everyone is playing the game.

After witnessing one too many “blink-of-an-eye” gunfights, Tim opened up about how demoralizing he finds the entire WZ2 experience, pointing to a popular TikTok video of ultra-talented pro gamer Aydan dying in this game faster than people died to the infamous DMR in the original game.

“I dare say the DMR was the first thing that everyone in the Warzone community could agree on, that the gun was too strong…He had a third of a second to try to react to him being shot,” he explained.

The YouTube star attempted to move on from the subject and confirm plans to stream the game with his good friends NICKMERCS and Cloakzy later in the week, but he was quickly put back on full tilt after watching the random player he was spectating absolutely erase an enemy with the Vaznev-9K.

After getting his editing team to slow down the footage, the gunfight was determined to last 0.41 seconds from start to finish, adding emphasis to the point he was already making.

To close things out, Tim went on to say that it feels like the devs “hit the wrong button” when setting the player health totals this time around, especially after the major Caldera update that upped the total health in Warzone 1 just months before the sequel’s release.

As mentioned before, public opinion on Warzone 2 is split in a major way and incidents like this make it clear that Raven Software won’t be winning many of the game’s biggest streamers back over without making some serious changes to Al-Mazrah experience.