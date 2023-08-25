Call of Duty could release on PlayStation Plus thanks to Microsoft deal

A court document revealed that Call of Duty could come to PlayStation Plus, yet it’s no guarantee.

Xbox CEO Phil Spencer delivered a crushing blow to Call of Duty fans by announcing: “It will take us time to get the (COD) games on Game Pass.” Xbox players previously held out hope that the series would come immediately to Game Pass if Microsoft completed its nearly $70 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

And Game Pass isn’t the only subscription service we expect to see COD on. Ubisoft and Activision Blizzard teamed up for a 15-year deal to bring COD, Overwatch, Diablo, and other titles to Ubisoft+.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

So, where does PlayStation fit into all of this? In July, Microsoft reached an agreement with PlayStation that ensures Call of Duty will remain on both consoles in the future despite a possible extension. Both companies have kept tight-lipped about the deal’s exact details, but court documents painted a clearer picture.

Will Call of Duty be on PlayStation Plus?

In the spirit of age-old console wars, Microsoft and Sony haven’t exactly always seen eye-to-eye about the pending Activision merger. In February, reports indicated that Sony cut off communication with Microsoft in regards to discussing the potential merger despite both companies previously discussing the deal openly.

Article continues after ad

Of course, we know the two sides eventually reached a resolution, but CharlieIntel reported an ironic twist to the tale.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“The Microsoft x Sony 10-year deal for Call of Duty that was signed in July – is the same deal Microsoft offered Sony back in December.”

The Call of Duty insider also reported: “In a court filing, Microsoft says it would grant Sony the right to put Call of Duty on PlayStation Plus.”

It’s unclear if the court filing guarantees COD on PlayStation Plus, but this is nonetheless exciting news for fans jealous of the series coming to Xbox Game Pass.

Article continues after ad

Everything depends on Microsoft completing its acquisition of Activision Blizzard.