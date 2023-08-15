Call of Duty cheaters reach new heights in DMZ by learning to fly

Cheating has been a long-running issue in Call of Duty’s lifespan, but many feel it’s ramped up in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. Now, it seems even DMZ is being inundated with hackers, with some literally taking it to new heights.

With so many different modes in Call of Duty at the moment, it’s understandable to see cheaters appearing occasionally. While it’s certainly frustrating to play against, many can’t help but be slightly amused, especially when these cheaters find a hilariously out-of-the-box method to get the upper hand on a player.

Now, in the popular DMZ mode, those cheats are taken to new heights, with one even learning how to fly, destroying the poor player in a brutal yet undeniably laughable manner.

Call of Duty cheaters are now flying in DMZ

Posting onto Reddit, user cynicalgrape shared their experience with a hacker who seemed to be flying while taking down the player. “There’s witches in DMZ now” they joked, including a pretty funny clip of their interaction with this cheater.

Naturally, the post quickly garnered plenty of comments, with some joking about the video and others using it as a space to rant about their experiences with cheaters in DMZ.

The poster explained in the comments how odd this hack was, stating “We’ve seen some aim bot crap, but this was a little too much,” going on to note how it seems the player was quickly removed after such an obvious stunt: “His account disappeared pretty quickly.”

While many commented on the state of the game and how this was allowed to pass long enough to kill a player, others just found the video to be hilarious, joking that the cheater “looked like the green goblin” going on to jest that there may be “a Spiderman collaboration this season. We already have the Rhino and Juggernaut.”

Diving into more detail regarding how they managed to pull this off, one player asked whether he was “riding a recon drone or a bomb drone?! going on to exclaim how “that’s f**king brilliant!”

It seems, although the cheating can be frustrating, with many players finding it extremely annoying, most can’t help but find the videos hilarious.