Warzone 2 players claim cheater “plague” has hit after season 5 update

Warzone 2 players are convinced there has been an uptick in cheaters in Season 5, with some players describing it as a “plague” of hackers.

Towards the end of Warzone 1’s cycle, the Call of Duty battle royale became overrun by cheaters. You couldn’t play a game on Verdansk without someone using an aim bot or wallhacks, and in some extreme cases, god mode.

The devs tried to clamp down on things with improvements to the Ricochet anti-cheat for Warzone 2, designed at catching cheaters out before they could do too much damage. Though, it’s debatable if that has worked.

They’ve been able to ban tens of thousands of hackers and a recent ban wave even took down around 14,000 cheating accounts. However, some players believe things have gotten worse than ever in Season 5.

Warzone 2 player furious as cheater “hackdemic” hits in Season 5

That’s right, if you feel like your Warzone lobbies are infested with more cheaters, well, you’re not alone. Many players have taken to social media to voice their concern about what they believe is a new “hackdemic” in the battle royale.

“Literally got 3 resurgence games in a row where I went up against someone using walls and aim hacks. 100% no question about it cheaters,” said one player. “It’s been a cheater black plague for the last 2 days now and lobbies full of either hardcore sweats or AFK droppers,” added another.

Some players pointed to the recent ban wave likely causing a spike in new accounts from previously banned hackers being the reason why. “Most likely hackers had their account banned so they made new one and are more blatant about hacking,” commented another.

Other players suggested that the anti-cheat had simply “disappeared” as hackers have taken control across both Warzone and multiplayer.

“Can’t play a single game tonight without some cheater ruining the lobby,” added another dismayed player.

The reason as to why there is a spike in cheaters could be that the devs are planning another big ban wave. Ricochet will still be running in the background and won’t have ‘disappeared’ like some believe. So, we’ll just have to wait and see what happens.