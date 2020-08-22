Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War open beta & pre-order bonuses leaked

New data-mined leaks for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War reveal evidence of an Open Beta as well as possible pre-order bonuses that could come packaged alongside the blockbuster release.

First reported by CODTracker, the leaks reveal more information about the next entry in the Black Ops sub-series including the mention of a Battle Pass that would be a part of a yet-to-be-announced season structure for content.

The datamine suggests that players who pre-order Black Ops Cold War will gain early access for the Open Beta, similar to how Activision executed the release for Modern Warfare back in 2019.

Just like any other leak, the details or information included could change once the developers actually have the chance to announce their intentions.

Black Ops Cold War leaks

The Open Beta will let Call of Duty players who pre-purchase the upcoming game experience this year’s title before anyone else.

Although the new information didn't specify if it would be early access to the campaign or multiplayer, it could be the same as MW 2019 that featured a small taster of the action.

There were a few different phases of the Open Beta with Modern Warfare. There was the initial playtest meant for streamers and media, followed by wider releases at later dates that included pre-purchase owners of the game.

It’s unclear if Treyarch will follow a similar format this time around, but, if the leaks turn out to be real, at least there will be a way for general audiences to log into the game before the Holiday window.

Pre-order content for Black Ops Cold War

Furthermore, the leaks detailed pre-order bonuses like a 'Confrontation Weapons Pack,' the 'Land, Sea and Air Pack' and a Season 1 Battle Pass Bundle.

The datamine also revealed a ‘Woods Operator Pack in Modern Warfare and Warzone,’ which would introduce the Black Ops star to the franchise’s battle royale component.

There are a lot of questions surrounding the upcoming game, and fans are eagerly anticipating the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War official reveal that will premiere in Warzone on August 26.