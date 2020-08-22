Modern Warfare glitch gives players unlimited double XP tokens

Call of Duty players have found a strange glitch with the CoD Companion app, which gives unlimited double XP tokens to use in Modern Warfare and Warzone.

Reaching the max rank possible in Call of Duty has always been a target for fans of the franchise and it is no different for Modern Warfare, despite the removal of the classic prestige system.

As with past titles, Modern Warfare will also occasionally give players a boost, to quickly rank up or complete their battle pass, through double XP weekends and tokens.

These double XP rewards are usually given out as rewards for playing matches and leveling up the battle pass or they can be found through different promotions that Modern Warfare runs.

Double XP Glitch with CoD Companion

Another way they can be earned is through Call of Duty's Companion app, which lets you check up on your stats and profile from mobile devices. However, CoD YouTuber RatedLive shared a strange glitch with the app, which gives unlimited double XP tokens for free.

The YouTuber explained that signing up for the app would give you tokens but there is a way to repeat this reward over and over again, giving you as many XP boosts as you want.

"You guys can have an infinite amount of double XP on your account if you do it enough times," Rated explained.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Vx20q2xK44

He noted that players can quickly close the app to keep the rewards piled up, making it possible to gain as many double XP tokens as you want.

This is not the first time that an XP bug has been found in Modern Warfare, as another "unlimited XP" glitch with the Trials mode was recently fixed.

Although Infinity Ward has yet to address this bug, it is quite likely that they will be looking to patch this glitch as well, in a future update.