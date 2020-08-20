How to watch Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War reveal in Warzone

Now that the 2020 Call of Duty installment has been officially revealed to be called Black Ops Cold War, the next step is the worldwide reveal, and we've got all the details there are to know so far.

Activision caught the Call of Duty player-base by surprise on August 19, releasing the first-ever teaser trailer for the series' next game after sending players on a huge easter egg hunt filled with puzzles and clues.

While the trailer didn't include any gameplay, it did confirm what everyone had already known from previous leaks – the game is called Black Ops Cold War and appears to be taking place during the period between 1960 and the mid-1980s.

However, for as many questions the video answered, it raised twice as many more, so the community waits in bated breath for the title's full reveal. Thankfully, we don't have to wait for long!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zVSP9BM1o5Q

When is the CoD 2020 Black Ops Cold War reveal?

According to the teaser, the worldwide reveal will be taking place on Wednesday, August 26. The exact time has yet to be announced, but we will bring that to you as soon as it's available.

🚨 BREAKING: The Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War artwork has been revealed!pic.twitter.com/Yja1bUqNgU — DEXERTO Call of Duty #Warzone (@DexertoIntel) August 20, 2020

Will Black Ops Cold War be revealed in Warzone?

Yes – the description below the trailer on YouTube contains the phrase: "Know your history or be doomed to repeat it. Verdansk. August 26," which is a clear indication that whatever is happening will be in Warzone.

The official Season 5 Roadmap shows that a "mid-season event" is planned to happen at some point, and it's more than likely that this event is tied in with the unveiling of BOCW.

At this point, Activision haven't announced any details about how this in-game reveal will take place. However, it's worth noting that the Pawn Takes Pawn website, which was where all the easter egg clues were released in the lead-up to the trailer, has been updated to include a new roll of film dated for August 26.

If the same trend is followed with the reel as it was for all the previous VHS tapes, then it should contain coordinates for a specific location on the Warzone map along with the combination of how to enter/unlock it.

That could be the final clue needed to officially determine where exactly the event will take place; however, we don't know that for sure as it's merely the likeliest scenario based on what's been going on up to this point.

As always, make sure to follow us on Twitter, @DexertoINTEL, where we'll be bringing you all the latest news, updates, leaks, and more for Black Ops Cold War and its worldwide reveal.