Call of Duty 2021 set to use Modern Warfare 2019's engine - Dexerto

Already reported to be made by Sledgehammer Games and set in World War II, Call of Duty 2021 will also reportedly use Modern Warfare 2019 and Warzone’s engine instead of Treyarch’s.

As initial reports from various sources indicated, CoD 2021 will be set in WWII and already has a tentative title, Call of Duty WW2: Vanguard. Produced by Sledgehammer, whose last two CoDs were 2017’s WWII and 2014’s Advanced Warfare, expectations have been mixed.

Now, though, some expectations can begin to coalesce. The theme is set, the developers are set and, in a report from VGC’s Andy Robinson, sources indicate that the engine is set, too. This has led to some debate over the title’s potential.

While Modern Warfare and Warzone drew some ire from the competitive CoD scene, the engine has nonetheless enjoyed a lot of support as well. As Treyarch’s Black Ops Cold War returned to a revamped version of Black Ops 4’s engine, CoD 2021 will use MW’s IW8 engine.

Fortunately for disgruntled fans, the majority of complaints with MW and Warzone stemmed from decisions not anchored to the engine. Whether it was doors, auto tac sprint mechanics, map design or the lack of ranked play — all of those issues are not intrinsically tied to the engine itself.

As such, some of the CoD community’s biggest voices have chimed in to support the engine decision. According to Ian ‘Crimsix’ Porter, a three-time CoD world champion, using IW8 for WW2 Vanguard is a “Huge W.”

Huge W Some of you really should research game engines if you think this is a bad thing. https://t.co/wXv7LmCrI1 — Empire C6 (@Crimsix) March 27, 2021

Crimsix has won CoD titles across multiple engines, so he is very familiar with the franchise. Most recently winning Call of Duty League Champs with the Dallas Empire, the veteran has spoken up to confirm that MW’s engine is the way to go for 2021.

In response to a fan who was concerned about tac sprint, Crim even offered a rebuttal that should give people comfort: “[That] has nothing to do with the engine.”

In general, people appreciated MW’s engine for its graphics, sound design and some of its mechanics. Additionally, this decision should theoretically help with Warzone integration — which struggled to implement BOCW’s weapons at times (e.g. the poor state of Diamond and Dark Matter camos).