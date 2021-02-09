Logo
Black Ops Cold War players slam new League Play: “It’s a massive joke”

Published: 9/Feb/2021 6:44

by Brad Norton
Black Ops Cold War gameplay
Activision

Black Ops Cold War

Three months into the release of Black Ops Cold War and League Play has finally arrived, though players are already fuming at the state of the mode, slamming it for limited features, an underwhelming ranked system, and a “mediocre” attempt at representing the pro level.

In most esports, players are able to rise through the ranks and gain recognition in a competitive playlist. Reaching the upper echelons of ranked play is typically the first step prior to joining a legitimate pro team.

In Call of Duty, however, that’s never really been the case. If League Play isn’t outright missing for a year, it typically arrives late into a game’s lifecycle. With Black Ops Cold War, players had been holding out for months waiting for a truly competitive playlist.

Now that League Play has finally arrived in 2021, it’s safe to say it isn’t quite what the community had hoped for. 

League Play failing to represent pro play

Immediately upon jumping into the new playlist, a few things become apparent. All sorts of powerful equipment and killstreaks are still readily available. From the Lawbreaker Wildcard to the RC-XD killstreak, there are plenty of features League Play that you simply don’t see at the pro level.

As a result, many have argued that it simply isn’t representative of the competitive experience. “My opinion is that this is a massive joke and isn’t really good enough, Reddit user ‘Viking-Hamster’ said. “It’s just a mediocre attempt at best.”

Comment from discussion League play is a joke.

The new playlist is similar to regular public matches, just with a few exclusions across a limited map and mode set. Unfortunately, the combination available today offers a worse experience than standard multiplayer, according to some players.

“Didn’t think it was possible to have less than the no fun I was having in pubs but here I am,” Reddit user ‘ohdeebo’ chimed in.

League Play’s messy ranking system.

Players even called out the actual ranked system itself. The labels provided in-game are a tad confusing as ‘Competitor’ seemingly represents the bottom 50% of the player base. However, there’s nothing in between the top 20% and the top 50%.

There’s obviously still time for Treyarch to turn League Play around. More exclusions would be a strong starting point, refining the list of banned equipment to be more in line with what we see in the Call of Duty League. 

Some would even prefer strict loadouts that all players are forced to use. While not ideal, it “would have been so much better than the current restrictions,” according to Reddit user ‘ollybest.’

Veteran CoD stars speak out.

Even CDL players are against the new form of League Play.

“First game of League Play I loaded in 3v4,” Sam ‘Octane’ Larew explained. Already down a player, one of his teammates “didn’t make classes,” and the other stood still in spawn while “AFK.”

Naturally, this led to a loss in Octane’s first game.

With no strict rules in place to enforce full teams, and only minor consequences for leaving matches, what was supposed to be the competitive alternative feels all too similar to regular public games.

“We’re not getting a good ranking system,” OpTic’s Davis ‘Hitch’ Edwards said on February 8.

“It still has potential… let’s just hope there is some sort of longevity behind it.”

Things could certainly change for the better with a few key updates, but for a good chunk of the community, this version of League Play could be too little too late.

CDL Challengers Elite Season 1: schedule, teams, format, more

Published: 9/Feb/2021 4:26 Updated: 9/Feb/2021 5:05

by Brad Norton
Call of Duty Challengers
Activision

Challengers

Call of Duty Challengers Elite is a brand new system for 2021 that aims to push the best amateur teams against one another in a seasonal format. From how you can tune in to a rundown on every team, here’s all there is to know.

  • Most significant Challengers events of the year.
  • $50,000 up for grabs across both North America and Europe.
  • Eight best teams in each region competing in a round-robin format.

Outside of the regular Challengers Cup events, there’s far more competition for amateur teams in 2021. The new Elite seasons bring the top eight teams together in NA and EU for an ultimate showdown.

$50,000 is on the line, along with a huge pile of Pro Points to help with seeding in future tournaments. There are three intense weeks of action to look forward to and we’ve got the complete rundown below.

CDL Challengers Elite Stage 1: Stream

The Challengers Elite matches will be streamed live on a brand new channel. Activision has put together a dedicated hub for the amateur scene with broadcasts going out on the Call of Duty Challengers YouTube channel.

Not every game will make it onto this broadcast. However, every team is guaranteed to be on stream at least once, regardless of wins and losses.

CDL Challengers Elite Stage 1: Schedule

The first Challengers Elite Stage spans three weeks of action with eight games played each day. This means each squad will be competing twice on each day of action.

EU and NA are both set to kick off on February 9. Below is a complete rundown on every matchup from week one of season one.

Europe – Week One: Tuesday, February 9.

Match PST EST GMT AEDT (Feb 10)
Gangsterz vs Orgless 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 7:00 AM
House Tarth vs Obtained Esports 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 7:00 AM
Team 3G vs Rams 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 7:00 AM
Connect 4 vs Team Singularity 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 7:00 AM
Team Singularity vs Orgless 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 8:30 AM
Connect 4 v Rams 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 8:30 AM
House Tarth vs Gangsterz 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 8:30 AM
Team 3G vs Obtained Esports 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 8:30 AM

Europe – Week One: Wednesday, February 10.

Match PST EST GMT AEDT (Feb 11)
House Tarth vs Team Singularity 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 7:00 AM
Obtained Esports vs Rams 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 7:00 AM
Team 3G vs Gangsterz 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 7:00 AM
Connect 4 vs Orgless 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 7:00 AM
Team 3G vs Orgless 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 8:30 AM
Rams vs Team Singularity 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 8:30 AM
House Tarth vs Connect 4 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 8:30 AM
Gangsterz vs Obtained Esports 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 8:30 AM

North America – Week One: Tuesday, February 9.

Match PST EST GMT AEDT (Feb 10)
Mr. Mid Maps vs UT Crew 5:00 PM 8:00 PM 1:00 PM 12:00 PM
WestR vs Built By Gamers 5:00 PM 8:00 PM 1:00 PM 12:00 PM
Team Zed vs Subliners Academy 5:00 PM 8:00 PM 1:00 PM 12:00 PM
Mocky Mocky vs HYXR 5:00 PM 8:00 PM 1:00 PM 12:00 PM
HYXR vs UT Crew 6:30 PM 9:30 PM 2:30 PM 1:30 PM
Mocky Mocky vs Subliners Academy 6:30 PM 9:30 PM 2:30 PM 1:30 PM
WestR vs Mr. Mid Maps 6:30 PM 9:30 PM 2:30 PM 1:30 PM
Team Zed vs Built By Gamers 6:30 PM 9:30 PM 2:30 PM 1:30 PM

Europe – Week One: Wednesday, February 10.

Match PST EST GMT AEDT (Feb 11)
WestR vs HYXR 5:00 PM 8:00 PM 1:00 PM 12:00 PM
Built By Gamers vs Subliners Academy 5:00 PM 8:00 PM 1:00 PM 12:00 PM
Team Zed vs Mr. Mid Maps 5:00 PM 8:00 PM 1:00 PM 12:00 PM
Mocky Mocky vs UT Crew 5:00 PM 8:00 PM 1:00 PM 12:00 PM
Team Zed vs UT Crew 6:30 PM 9:30 PM 2:30 PM 1:30 PM
Subliners Academy vs HYXR 6:30 PM 9:30 PM 2:30 PM 1:30 PM
WestR vs Mocky Mocky 6:30 PM 9:30 PM 2:30 PM 1:30 PM
Mr. Mid Maps vs Built By Gamers 6:30 PM 9:30 PM 2:30 PM 1:30 PM

CDL Challengers Elite Stage 1: Format

  • Location: Online
  • Prize Pool: $50,000 per region
  • Pro points: 49,000 per region
  • At the end of the regular season:
    • 8th-7th are relegated.
    • 3rd-6th compete in Knockout Bracket (5th-6th are also relegated. 3rd-4th advance to Playoff Bracket).
    • 1st-4th compete in Playoff Bracket.
    • 1st-2nd retain spot for Stage 2.

CDL Challengers Elite Stage 1: Teams & Players

There are 16 teams competing in the first Stage of Challengers Elite. Eight teams across North America and eight across Europe.

You can find the full list of every lineup below.

North America

Team Roster
Built By Gamers GodRx, KiSMET, Pandur, Pentagrxm
HYXR Mayhem, Proto, Xotic, Zinx
Mocky Mocky Cells, hollow, Jimbo, Sibilants
Mr. Mid Maps Decemate, Drazah, FeLo, Nagafen
Subliners Academy GloFrosty, PROLUTE, Saints, Spart
Team Zed Denz, Jurd, Tay, Zed
UT Crew Jintroid, Phantomz, Wrecks, Yeez
WestR GRVTY, PaulEhx, Venom, Zaptius

Europe

Team Roster
Connect 4 Dqvee, Joee, Linney, Nolson
Gangsterz Henry, HyDra, Keza, Wailers
House Tarth Afro, Defrag, Gismo, Weeman
Obtained Esports BBConor, Callum, Chain, Hicksy
Orgless Harry, Joshh, Nastie, Vortex
Rams endviaN, JurNii, Lucky, Mettalz
Team 3G Aroma, Disarray, genesis, Niall
Team Singularity Bidz, Denza, detain, maple