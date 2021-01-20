Best League Play loadouts in Black Ops Cold War - Dexerto

League Play is right around the corner in Black Ops Cold War, and with CDL competition preparing to heat up, these loadouts will help you in your attempt to keep pace with the pros.

It feels like competitive players have been waiting forever for a ranked system to arrive in Black Ops Cold War, and it has finally been confirmed that League Play will be coming prior to the end of Season 1, which is due to finish on or around February 24.

While the pros and devs are still working together to make sure the ruleset is perfected by the time the league rolls around, we’ve got a pretty clear idea of the main weapons pros are using to maximize their slaying abilities in competitive play.

With options for every type of player, including the main AR and SMG loadouts, here’s what you should be practicing with to get ahead of the game.

AK74u League Play loadout

Muzzle: Muzzle Brake 5.45

Muzzle Brake 5.45 Barrel: 9.3” Extended

9.3” Extended Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Speedgrip

Spetsnaz Speedgrip Stock: KGB Skeletal Stock

KGB Skeletal Stock Handle: GRU Elastic Wrap

The AK74u is probably already a weapon you’re familiar with if you’ve been grinding Black Ops Cold War, as the leading weapon in the SMG class.

This loadout, straight from OpTic Chicago’s Envoy, will always keep you ready to take on a fight, maximizing speed while refusing to sacrifice accuracy, which is going to be incredibly important when breaking hills and in sudden gunfights.

Krig 6 League Play loadout

Optic: Millstop Reflex

Millstop Reflex Barrel: 19.7″ Ranger

19.7″ Ranger Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Field Agent Grip Handle: Airborne Elastic Wrap

Airborne Elastic Wrap Stock: Raider Pad

The Krig 6 is going to become your best friend if you’re a main AR player, able to mow down enemies over longer distances and keep objectives clear for your teammates to push in and win games.

The optic on this is optional, but most will run the Millstop Reflex or Microflex LED, and we would advise finding which of these is your preferred. Otherwise, this loadout is perfectly built to maintain accuracy across long distances and play the AR role perfectly.

XM4 League Play loadout

Optic: Microflex LED

Microflex LED Muzzle: Infantry Compensator

Infantry Compensator Barrel: 13.7″ Extended

13.7″ Extended Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Field Agent Grip Magazine: 40 Rnd

40 Rnd Handle: Airborne Elastic Wrap

Airborne Elastic Wrap Stock: Raider Pad

The XM4 seems to be finding its way into the pro meta, especially for flex players looking to engage in gunfights across all ranges and support their team as much as possible. As such, using Gunfighter to stick more attachments on it is vital for getting the most out of this weapon.

As the first assault rifle you unlock, you should have a decent amount of experience with this one, so expect to see it pop up a lot, be it in League Play or the Call of Duty League itself.

AK47 League Play loadout

Optic: Microflex LED

Microflex LED Barrel: 20″ Liberator

20″ Liberator Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip

Spetsnaz Grip Handle: GRU Elastic Wrap

GRU Elastic Wrap Stock: KGB Skeletal Stock

While the AK47 isn’t being used among pros through a Gentleman’s Agreement not to run one, we don’t expect the same rules will be applied to League Play.

This AK loadout operates similar to the XM4, though offers a little more accuracy at range, perfect for smaller maps that might not need a permanent Krig on the map.

Those are our main suggestions for League Play loadouts in Black Ops Cold War, taken from watching the top pros and seeing what they run.

There have been rumors that pros will be playing on pre-set classes, determined by themselves and the devs, when the CDL kicks off, but we have not yet been able to verify this.

If this is the case, it will be interesting to see whether the same pre-set classes are applied to League Play, or if players are given more freedom and creativity in their choices. Either way, these loadouts are what the pros are running and will likely continue using once the CDL kicks off.