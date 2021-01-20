 Best League Play loadouts in Black Ops Cold War - Dexerto
Best League Play loadouts in Black Ops Cold War

Published: 20/Jan/2021 13:46

by Jacob Hale
cartel black ops cold war
Activision

Black Ops Cold War

League Play is right around the corner in Black Ops Cold War, and with CDL competition preparing to heat up, these loadouts will help you in your attempt to keep pace with the pros.

It feels like competitive players have been waiting forever for a ranked system to arrive in Black Ops Cold War, and it has finally been confirmed that League Play will be coming prior to the end of Season 1, which is due to finish on or around February 24.

While the pros and devs are still working together to make sure the ruleset is perfected by the time the league rolls around, we’ve got a pretty clear idea of the main weapons pros are using to maximize their slaying abilities in competitive play.

With options for every type of player, including the main AR and SMG loadouts, here’s what you should be practicing with to get ahead of the game.

AK74u League Play loadout

ak74u on wall black ops cold war
Activision
The AK74u is the best-in-class SMG.
  • Muzzle: Muzzle Brake 5.45
  • Barrel: 9.3” Extended
  • Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Speedgrip
  • Stock: KGB Skeletal Stock
  • Handle: GRU Elastic Wrap

The AK74u is probably already a weapon you’re familiar with if you’ve been grinding Black Ops Cold War, as the leading weapon in the SMG class.

This loadout, straight from OpTic Chicago’s Envoy, will always keep you ready to take on a fight, maximizing speed while refusing to sacrifice accuracy, which is going to be incredibly important when breaking hills and in sudden gunfights.

Krig 6 League Play loadout

bocw krig 6
Activision
The Krig 6 has become the main assault rifle in pro play.
  • Optic: Millstop Reflex
  • Barrel: 19.7″ Ranger
  • Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip
  • Handle: Airborne Elastic Wrap
  • Stock: Raider Pad

The Krig 6 is going to become your best friend if you’re a main AR player, able to mow down enemies over longer distances and keep objectives clear for your teammates to push in and win games.

The optic on this is optional, but most will run the Millstop Reflex or Microflex LED, and we would advise finding which of these is your preferred. Otherwise, this loadout is perfectly built to maintain accuracy across long distances and play the AR role perfectly.

XM4 League Play loadout

Xm4 black ops cold war
Activision
The XM4 is becoming an increasingly popular flex gun.
  • Optic: Microflex LED
  • Muzzle: Infantry Compensator
  • Barrel: 13.7″ Extended
  • Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip
  • Magazine: 40 Rnd
  • Handle: Airborne Elastic Wrap
  • Stock: Raider Pad

The XM4 seems to be finding its way into the pro meta, especially for flex players looking to engage in gunfights across all ranges and support their team as much as possible. As such, using Gunfighter to stick more attachments on it is vital for getting the most out of this weapon.

As the first assault rifle you unlock, you should have a decent amount of experience with this one, so expect to see it pop up a lot, be it in League Play or the Call of Duty League itself.

AK47 League Play loadout

ak47 black ops cold war
Activision
Pros have GA’s the AK47, but if it remains in League Play, it will likely become your go-to weapon.
  • Optic: Microflex LED
  • Barrel: 20″ Liberator
  • Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip
  • Handle: GRU Elastic Wrap
  • Stock: KGB Skeletal Stock

While the AK47 isn’t being used among pros through a Gentleman’s Agreement not to run one, we don’t expect the same rules will be applied to League Play.

This AK loadout operates similar to the XM4, though offers a little more accuracy at range, perfect for smaller maps that might not need a permanent Krig on the map.

Those are our main suggestions for League Play loadouts in Black Ops Cold War, taken from watching the top pros and seeing what they run.

There have been rumors that pros will be playing on pre-set classes, determined by themselves and the devs, when the CDL kicks off, but we have not yet been able to verify this.

If this is the case, it will be interesting to see whether the same pre-set classes are applied to League Play, or if players are given more freedom and creativity in their choices. Either way, these loadouts are what the pros are running and will likely continue using once the CDL kicks off.

5 times that Black Ops Cold War butchered history

Published: 20/Jan/2021 13:16

by Lauren Bergin
CoD Cold War History Feature
Activision, Dexerto

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War certainly caused a stir. The Cold War setting was something that fans were hyped about, but does the game really capture the era? Well, not quite. Here’s five times that the newest CoD release butchered history.

While there’s always been a debate as to whether or not the setting of Call of Duty games is simply an accessory to the fast-paced FPS action, Black Ops Cold War changed the discussion. The historical plotline was among the many things that fans were excited about, reinforced when the game’s trailer dropped, showing off a perfect blend of original and in-game footage.

Being Black Ops, the game’s fantastical but insanely popular Zombies maps make an appearance yet again, with the newest location (Firebaze Z) spelling another chapter in the iconic game mode.

So while, at the end of the day, Cold War is just a game, it suffers from some pretty serious inaccuracies. As a War Studies graduate who has done far too much research into the Cold War, let’s look at five times Cold War messed up its history.

The Viet Cong

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Viet Cong Soldiers
Activision
One of Cold War’s biggest mistakes is it’s portrayal of the Viet Cong.

North Vietnam’s Viet Cong army were hardly anything to smirk about. A well-oiled machine, the efforts of the Communist faction are the reason that America left the Vietnam conflict with their tail between their legs.

Both in the trailer for Cold War, as well as in the virtual world itself, the Vietnamese are pictured with the stereotypical farming hats used to shield against the sun. To say this is a historical inaccuracy isn’t even half of the truth.

This depiction somewhat creates the sense that the United States were an all-powerful behemoth fighting an army of farmers. In reality, the Viet Cong were hardly running around in padi headgear just waiting to take a bullet to the brain.

Also, why was Perseus in Vietnam?

Black Ops Cold War Perseus
Activision
Realistically, Perseus had no reason to be in ‘nam.

While the character Perseus is based on the supposed contemporary spy of the same name, the fact he’s decided to take a trip to Vietnam isn’t exactly something a lot of Soviet spies would have had on their bucket list.

After all, despite common conceptions, the Vietnamese and the Soviets practiced two very different forms of politics. The main focal point of the Cold War era for the Russians was the rapid collapse of the Soviet Union, which was literally falling apart at the seams from the beginning.

China was the main power that propped up North Vietnam, alongside other Communist neighbors like Laos and Cambodia, the targets of the infamous Christmas Bombings of 1972. Presenting the Vietnamese and the Soviets as friends is pretty far from actuality.

The East German Stasi

Black Ops Cold War East Berlin

One of Cold War’s best missions (Brick in the Wall) takes place in East Berlin, where the player attempts to infiltrate the desolate city in order to kill or capture known Soviet terrorist and crime lord Anton Volkov.

As you weave through the murky streets, you encounter a fantastical amount of Stasi, the East German secret police service. And therein lies the issue. The Stasi’s reign of terror was born of their invisibility. No one knew if they were watching, or if a family member was an informant.

So while Cold War clearly wants to give players a shootout, murder lurked in the air of the former Soviet Republic. While of course, the game focuses on action, it doesn’t even touch the fear that accompanied real-life in East Berlin.

The Cold War was a war on many fronts

Lawerence Sims Call of Duty Cold War

Lawerence Sims is, from a historical standpoint, one of the game’s most perplexing characters. It’s important to remember that, throughout the early years of the Cold War and well into Vietnam, people of color were fighting for their rights.

With both Civil Rights leaders and anti-Vietnam protesters attacking army decisions to use people of color as cannon fodder during the Vietnam conflict, Sims was pretty lucky to score a Black Ops gig of this scale.

While Cold War’s inclusion of his character is the perfect nod to how far we’ve come, giving Sims a little more depth by recognizing the fight for freedom that his historical counterparts undertook would have taken the game’s historical content to the next level.

Mikhail Gorbachev was no tyrant

Gorbachev in Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War
Activision
Cold War’s supposed tyrant was anything but.

During the Lubyanka Building mission, Belikov attends a meeting regarding a mole within the establishment (that is actually him, plot twist.) Said meeting is chaired by Mikhail Gorbachev, then-Secretary of the Soviet Central Committee, but later Soviet Premier.

The Gorbachev we see in-game though is hardly the Gorbachev of real life. By 1984, two years after Cold War is set, his influential principles of glasnost and perestroika brought a new wave of transparency to the formerly censored society.

It’s also important to note that his friendly relationship with the US, as well as the rest of Europe, is cited by many as the reason for the Soviet Union’s collapse. Gorbachev loved his country, yes, but his vision for its future was very different from that of the KGB’s.

Whether video games should be historically accurate is a debate I can have until the cows come home, but at the end of the day these are games. Just like with TV shows and books, content has to be appealing.

There’s a reason the Cold War is remembered, and it isn’t a good one. Games like CoD keep these conflicts alive, and that’s something historians will always be appreciative of. Just remember and take it all with a pinch of salt and try not to use it as a basis for answers in your history finals!