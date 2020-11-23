Black Ops Cold War Nov 23 update patch notes: MP spawns, Zombies fixes - Dexerto

Treyarch has released yet another brand new patch for Black Ops Cold War and while it doesn’t fix a whole lot, it does address some minor problems with the game’s spawns, an issue with Flak Jacket, and also some Zombies bugs. Here’s everything you need to know.

If you were worried that Treyarch might not update Black Ops Cold War as much as it needed to be since launch then it appears like you’re sorely mistaken. The developer ended up releasing the game’s first major patch on Friday, November 20, before releasing yet another patch soon thereafter, mainly addressing the Zombies mode.

Now, just a couple days after that update, Treyarch has already released yet another patch for Black Ops Cold War, making it the third one is just a few days. The patch itself is relatively minor, addressing a few small but notable issues within the game’s multiplayer and zombies modes.

Biggest changes in the Nov 23 update for Multiplayer and Zombies

We’ve implemented new spawn adjustments, stability improvements, and bug fixes in our latest #BlackOpsColdWar update. Patch notes: https://t.co/S0Cg4rdDMo See you in Nuketown ’84 tomorrow at 10AM PT! pic.twitter.com/hDlNHwBxOT — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) November 23, 2020

The most notable fix with this new update, at least on the multiplayer side of things, has to do with the spawns. There have been two minor fixes here, with one having to do with Hardpoint specifically, and the other having to do with weighting on two maps.

Read more: New Black Ops Cold War loadout makes pistols absolutely insane

At the end of the day, any spawn fix, no matter how small, is welcome considering it’s always a point of contention within the community. As it’s been with the community for years, spawns will always need adjustments and fixes.

In addition to the spawns, an issue with Flak Jacket, which wasn’t giving protection to players in Hardcore and a UI error in Fireteam: Dirty Bomb were also fixed.

On the Zombies side of things, a bug tied to the Ring of Fire field upgrade, was also fixed, as well as the Megaton boss. In rare circumstances, the creature would sometimes become permanently invincible.

As previously mentioned, it’s a pretty small patch. There’s still a ton that needs to be addressed like the random crashes, the annoying bugs, and more. Still, it’s nice to see that Treyarch is updating the game so frequently that it’s only a mere couple days between patches. Here’s hoping more come in the near future.

You can find Treyarch’s full patch notes below:

MULTIPLAYER

Spawns

Adjusted Hardpoint spawn logic to reduce average travel time to active Hardpoints.

Adjusted enemy weighting for spawns in Crossroads Strike and Armada Strike.

Fireteam: Dirty Bomb

Addressed a UI error that could sometimes occur when loading into a match of Fireteam: Dirty Bomb on Ruka.

Perks

Addressed an issue that would prevent Flak Jacket from properly protecting the player from explosive damage in Hardcore modes.

ZOMBIES

Field Upgrades

Addressed an issue where the player could earn Field Upgrade charge while their Ring of Fire was currently activated.

Enemies

Addressed an issue that sometimes caused zombies to use their ranged attack unexpectedly.

Addressed a rare issue that could rarely cause the Megaton to be permanently invincible after splitting.

Stability