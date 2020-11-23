 Black Ops Cold War Nov 23 update patch notes: MP spawns, Zombies fixes - Dexerto
Black Ops Cold War Nov 23 update patch notes: MP spawns, Zombies fixes

Published: 23/Nov/2020 20:34 Updated: 23/Nov/2020 22:31

by Tanner Pierce
Treyarch has released yet another brand new patch for Black Ops Cold War and while it doesn’t fix a whole lot, it does address some minor problems with the game’s spawns, an issue with Flak Jacket, and also some Zombies bugs. Here’s everything you need to know.

If you were worried that Treyarch might not update Black Ops Cold War as much as it needed to be since launch then it appears like you’re sorely mistaken. The developer ended up releasing the game’s first major patch on Friday, November 20, before releasing yet another patch soon thereafter, mainly addressing the Zombies mode.

Now, just a couple days after that update, Treyarch has already released yet another patch for Black Ops Cold War, making it the third one is just a few days. The patch itself is relatively minor, addressing a few small but notable issues within the game’s multiplayer and zombies modes.

Biggest changes in the Nov 23 update for Multiplayer and Zombies

The most notable fix with this new update, at least on the multiplayer side of things, has to do with the spawns. There have been two minor fixes here, with one having to do with Hardpoint specifically, and the other having to do with weighting on two maps.

At the end of the day, any spawn fix, no matter how small, is welcome considering it’s always a point of contention within the community. As it’s been with the community for years, spawns will always need adjustments and fixes.

In addition to the spawns, an issue with Flak Jacket, which wasn’t giving protection to players in Hardcore and a UI error in Fireteam: Dirty Bomb were also fixed.

A bug with the Megaton Zombie, which was causing it to be immune permanently, has been fixed with this new update.

On the Zombies side of things, a bug tied to the Ring of Fire field upgrade, was also fixed, as well as the Megaton boss. In rare circumstances, the creature would sometimes become permanently invincible.

As previously mentioned, it’s a pretty small patch. There’s still a ton that needs to be addressed like the random crashes, the annoying bugs, and more. Still, it’s nice to see that Treyarch is updating the game so frequently that it’s only a mere couple days between patches. Here’s hoping more come in the near future.

You can find Treyarch’s full patch notes below:

MULTIPLAYER

Spawns

  • Adjusted Hardpoint spawn logic to reduce average travel time to active Hardpoints.
  • Adjusted enemy weighting for spawns in Crossroads Strike and Armada Strike.

Fireteam: Dirty Bomb

  • Addressed a UI error that could sometimes occur when loading into a match of Fireteam: Dirty Bomb on Ruka.

Perks

  • Addressed an issue that would prevent Flak Jacket from properly protecting the player from explosive damage in Hardcore modes.

ZOMBIES

Field Upgrades

  • Addressed an issue where the player could earn Field Upgrade charge while their Ring of Fire was currently activated.

Enemies

  • Addressed an issue that sometimes caused zombies to use their ranged attack unexpectedly.
  • Addressed a rare issue that could rarely cause the Megaton to be permanently invincible after splitting.

Stability

  • Added various stability fixes.
FaZe Blaze’s 153-round Cold War Zombies run ends in disaster – again

Published: 23/Nov/2020 22:16

by Alan Bernal
FaZe Clan’s Lucas ‘Blaze’ Mosing’s title run in Black Ops Cold War Zombies was clicking and flowing incredible well until it all came crashing to a halt – marking the second time in one week a promising run collapsed on him.

Blaze has been gunning through Zombies with the world-record for Duos fixed in his sights. The target is currently 309 rounds; while completely plausible for players like Blaze, the world hasn’t been on his side during recent attempts.

One of the biggest factors of a successful Zombies run comes down to getting into the right flow with your teammate to grind past the later rounds.

His Ring of Fire-centric run with Twitch streamer GhostzyTV successfully got them over 150 rounds with their setup between the Penthouse and the levels below mowing rows of the undead as they came up.

The game was clicking, the rounds were rolling past, and the streamer as well as his chat were hyped on the progression that was unfolding. Then it all ended.

Shortly after, Blaze took to Twitter to reveal what had happened that suddenly made the Twitch stream shut down.

“My internet just went out.. we were at round 153,” he said. That quickly concluded all the synergy that he and Ghostzy built up in the round.

Shortly before the internet when out, Blaze was really impressed with the communication between the two streamers that made the rounds fly by.

Though it was all for naught, with the duo just needing a few more levels to tie up their personal-best of 164 rounds they notched just days before. However, unlike that attempt which ended in a game crash, this time it only took them two days to get to that ballpark instead of five.

That probably added a bit more salt to the wound since the two streamers were breezing through some of the rounds en route to the coveted 309-mark.

Blaze is nothing if not persistent in Black Ops Cold War Zombies, so there’s no doubt he’ll be able to replicate those numbers again – though hopefully without any game crashes or internet outages.