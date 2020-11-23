 Unusual Black Ops Cold War bug is giving away Dark Matter - Dexerto
Unusual Black Ops Cold War bug is giving away Dark Matter

Published: 23/Nov/2020 10:01

by Connor Bennett
M16 with Dark Matter camo in Call of Duty Black Ops Cold war
Twitter: hhamii_

Black Ops Cold War

One lucky Call of Duty YouTuber managed to snag himself the Dark Matter camo for free thanks to an unusual bug with Black Ops Cold War Zombies. 

The grind to get Call of Duty’s ultra camos has become a bigger part of things in recent years, with players desperate to show how dedicated they are to having interesting looking skins. 

It’s no different in the newly released Black Ops Cold War as Treyarch have, once again, brought back Dark Matter camo for those who unlock every other skin for every weapon in the game. That’s right, every weapon in the game – including pistols, rocket launchers, and even shotguns. 

The grind to unlock the camos can be made even harder thanks to the game having ultra-difficult challenges to complete, but, it does help when it has a mind of its own and just decides to give out Dark Matter randomly. 

Black Ops Cold War mastery camos
Treyarch
Gold, Diamond, and Dark Matter ultra camos are back again in Black Ops Cold War.

That good fortune fell upon YouTuber HamiiHamii who revealed that he was struck with a bug at the end of a game of Zombies and was handed the camo not long after. 

“Unlocked Dark Matter.. apparently? Houston we have a problem!” the YouTuber tweeted before adding some context to the incredibly unusual situation. “Unlocked one random MP5 camo during a Zombies match, died trying to exfil. Granted Dark Matter instead.”

What makes it look even stranger is that the game shows that Dark Camo has been granted through a challenge, but there is no description or actual challenge name. Instead, they’re just replaced with a handful of zeroes.

However, for anyone wanting to replicate the bug so they don’t have to grind all day and night for Dark Matter, you’re more than likely out of luck. 

The developers were made aware of the issues in the replies to HamiiHamii’s tweet, and will likely work on getting it ironed out before the whole CoD community ends up with free Dark Matter.

New Black Ops Cold War data reveals true power of game’s best guns

Published: 23/Nov/2020 6:26

by Brad Norton
Black Ops Cold War gameplay
Treyarch

Black Ops Cold War

An in-depth breakdown of Black Ops Cold War has revealed the true damage, time to kill, and plenty more for the game’s most powerful weapons.

The gunsmith in Black Ops Cold War is a step forward in one key way. Toggling over to the advanced statistics on a particular gun reveals more information than any game prior. We have more insight into the exact values of certain categories than ever before.

Though is this information completely accurate? Does it provide all of the most important data? Not entirely. Thankfully, popular Call of Duty YouTuber ‘TheXclusiveAce’ has put the work in and manually reviewed every weapon in the new release.

From the raw damage of each gun to the accurate TTK, we now know the true power of the best loadouts. Here are the biggest takeaways from Xclusive’s Cold War weapon data.

Guns with the quickest TTK in Black Ops Cold War

Black Ops Cold War Aug
Treyarch
Tactical Rifles have quickly become the most utilized weapons in BOCW.

If you’ve been playing since launch, this topic should come as no surprise. While the MP5 led the charge early on, Tactical Rifles have dominated since the SMG nerf. Perhaps unsurprisingly, this is a result of their extraordinary TTK.

While other factors such as bullet velocity and rate of fire aren’t anything noteworthy, the TTK reigns supreme by a large margin. The M16 and the AUG come in with the best TTK of any weapons in the game at 132 and 154 milliseconds respectively. Do bear in mind, however, that these values are noted as an absolute minimum, not the average.

While the two Tac Rifles stand out from the pack, there’s one surprising weapon that also features a shockingly fast TTK. The KSP 45 SMG, an underutilized weapon for the time being, boasts a 166 ms TTK and comes with the best bullet velocity of any gun in the game.

Weapons with the best damage in Black Ops Cold War

Black Ops Cold War KSP
Treyarch
Since the MP5 nerf, the KSP appears to be the most powerful SMG in the game.

While TTK is obviously important, raw damage output is vital as well. Oftentimes enemies will already be tagged, so landing just one or two shots will seal the deal. That’s where the higher damage output will come in handy.

In terms of SMGs, the KSP 45 leads its class with 50 damage per bullet – 8 damage higher than the Milano 821. For Assault Rifles, the AK-47 narrowly leads at 38 damage, though the Krig is right behind at 35 damage per shot.

Fastest weapons in Black Ops Cold War

Black Ops Milano
Treyarch
The Milano is currently the fastest weapon in BOCW.

If your goal is to be sprinting through the map and moving as fast as possible, there are few factors to keep in mind. ADS speed, Sprint Out time, and of course, your base movement speed are all significant.

For the best ADS speed of any primary weapon in the game, the Milano 821 is the gun for you. Without any attachments, it comes in 25ms faster than any other SMG at just 250ms.

It also leads when it comes to Sprint Out time at 233ms, tied for first with the MP5 and the Bullfrog. Last but not least, all SMGs come with the fastest movement speed in the game, tied with Shotguns and Sidearms.

Those are just some of the highlights from the massive Cold War breakdown. You can check the full list of information from TheXclusiveAce right here.

Keep in mind these are just the base statistics as well. These values will only improve with attachments. To truly get the most out of these standout weapons, here’s a rundown on some of the best loadouts in Black Ops Cold War.

 